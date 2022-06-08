¡AMERICANO! to Perform in Sunset Park In honor of National Immigrant Heritage Month

In honor of National Immigrant Heritage Month, The Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs will present "¡Americano! the Musical in the Park," this Friday, June 10 at 3:30PM in Sunset Park, Brooklyn (44th Street and 6th Avenue entrance).



The special event will feature performances by the cast of the Off-Broadway musical ¡Americano! which tells the story of an undocumented student who became an activist, galvanizing the immigrant community to fight for representation in government. The afternoon will be hosted by Manuel Castro, Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs, himself, a Dreamer. Commissioner Castro is the first undocumented NYC Commissioner to hold office.



"This National Immigrant Heritage Month, I'd like to show the world the diversity of New York City's immigrant communities and celebrate the various cultures that contributes to our legacy as a welcoming city," said Manuel Castro Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs. "As a DREAMer, I have always had a special connection with Tony Valdovino's story. What better way to celebrate this month than by sharing my own immigration story and the special connection I have with Americano, at Sunset Park, the beating heart of immigrant New York."

The Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs presents "¡Americano! the Musical in the Park" is made possible with the support of Las Damas de Sunset Park, Mixteca, CUNY Becari@s, Council Member Alexa Avilés, Sunset Park Business Improvement District and Assembly Member Marcela Mitaynes and the company of ¡Americano!. For more information, visit nyc.gov/immigrants.

﻿

Now playing in a limited engagement through June 19,at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street.), ¡Americano! features an original score by acclaimed singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez ("Lola," named as one of NPR's top 50 albums of the year), a book by Michael Barnard (Producing Artistic Director, Phoenix Theatre Company), Jonathan Rosenberg, and Fernanda Santos (award winning author, The Fire Line: The Story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots), and additional lyrics by Barnard and Rosenberg. Michael Barnard also serves as the director. ¡Americano! was conceived and is presented by Quixote Productions (Jason Rose, Lead Producer) in association with Chicanos Por La Causa (Executive Producer).

¡Americano! is the true story - the life, the challenges, and the trials - of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was two years old. Inspired by 9/11, on his 18th birthday Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn't told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But Tony did not give up on his dream to serve the only country he had ever known. Instead, he discovered alternatively powerful ways to serve and inspire by combating voter suppression and galvanizing a community to fight for representation in government. ¡Americano! casts a deeply human light on what it means to be a DREAMer, at a time when America's ongoing debates over immigration and disenfranchisement continue. ¡Americano! premiered at Arizona's The Phoenix Theatre Company in 2020.



¡Americano! plays a limited engagement through June 19, at New World Stages, Stage 3 (340 West 50th Street.) Performances are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 7PM, Friday and Saturday at 8PM, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2PM. Tickets are $49 - $99. Premium seating is available. STUDENT RUSH & DIGITAL LOTTERY: $27 Student Rush Tickets are available at the Box Office, only, on the day of the performance. There is a limit of two tickets per valid Student ID. Student Rush Tickets are subject to availability. $30 Digital Lottery Tickets will be available starting Monday, April 4, at AmericanoTheMusical.com, beginning at 12AM until 3PM the day before the performance. Digital Lottery tickets can be purchased with credit card only, and there is a limit of two tickets per person. Additional service fees may apply.