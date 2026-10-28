ALICE IN PHALLUSLAND Concert Reading to Mark the cell's 20th Anniversary

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the cell will present Alice in Phallusland in Concert: A 20th Anniversary Cellebration written by Nancy Manocherian, with music and additional lyrics by Joseph Hendel, directed by Kira Simring, in the Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space on Saturday, December 12 at 7pm. The full cast will be announced in November.

In the Dome, a last stronghold of humanity, women rule while men serve as reproductive objects. Alice, the prototype for a superior human, is the creation and prized possession of the powerful yet misguided Phal, female heir to the Dome throne. Sweet Alice never questions her world, until a shipwrecked stranger appears. With a glitchy robot nanny, an errant laptop, and the Four Whoresmen of the Apocalypse, Alice sets out to learn who she really is and what it means to be truly human.

Join in for this special one night only benefit concert as the cell celebrates 20 years of incubating new work that mines the mind, pierces the heart and awakens the soul.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 07 Hrs 29 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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