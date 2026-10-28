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ALICE IN PHALLUSLAND Concert Reading to Mark the cell's 20th Anniversary

The concert will take place in the Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space on Saturday, December 12.

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ALICE IN PHALLUSLAND Concert Reading to Mark the cell's 20th Anniversary

the cell will present Alice in Phallusland in Concert: A 20th Anniversary Cellebration written by Nancy Manocherian, with music and additional lyrics by Joseph Hendel, directed by Kira Simring, in the Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Symphony Space on Saturday, December 12 at 7pm. The full cast will be announced in November.

In the Dome, a last stronghold of humanity, women rule while men serve as reproductive objects. Alice, the prototype for a superior human, is the creation and prized possession of the powerful yet misguided Phal, female heir to the Dome throne. Sweet Alice never questions her world, until a shipwrecked stranger appears. With a glitchy robot nanny, an errant laptop, and the Four Whoresmen of the Apocalypse, Alice sets out to learn who she really is and what it means to be truly human.

Join in for this special one night only benefit concert as the cell celebrates 20 years of incubating new work that mines the mind, pierces the heart and awakens the soul.

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