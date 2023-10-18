A World Premiere, an International Tour & More Set for Boundless Theatre Company 2023-24 Season

Boundless Theatre Company has revealed its 2023-24 season, including a world premiere co-production, an international tour to Brazil, a design intensive for early-career theatre designers of color, and the return of several beloved community programs.

The season began with IMPERFECTA INVISIBLE by Nancy Millán on Boundless Theatre Company's first international tour to Brazil! Four sold out performances took place between September 28th and October 1st, 2023, at two important venues in Rio de Janiero, Centro Cultural Justicia Federal and Teatro Glaucio Gill. The production was presented in collaboration with Brazilian theatre company Companhia Artística Eficientes Especiais Fantasia é Cegos de amor pela arte, and two blind musicians from the company joined the cast for this touring engagement. The play was performed in Spanish with Portuguese supertitles.

"Representation, Me Too, Fatphobia, Misogyny, Invisibility. This piece explores our perceptions of what is and isn't beautiful, of what is and isn't worthy and deserving of love. Imperfecta Invisible is a one person show with original music and a live rock band on stage."

This year's NYC Mainstage will be a world premiere co-production of LAS BORINQUEÑAS by Nelson Diaz- Marcano and directed by Rebecca Aparicio, running in April 2024. This world premiere is presented in collaboration with the Ensemble Studio Theatre through the EST/Sloan Project partnership, as well as the Latinx Playwights Circle.

"It's the 1950's in Puerto Rico and Maria, Fernanda, Yolanda, Rosa, and Chavela are fighting to live full lives in a changing country with crushing societal rules for women. In the United States, Dr. Gregory Pincus is on the verge of perfecting a miracle that could give them freedom - if only he could find test subjects to participate in preliminary trials. This is the story of the birth control pill and the women who risked everything for the chance to live free."

Next, Boundless Theatre will offer Boundless Exposed 2024, a design intensive open by application to early-career theatre designers of color. This workshop and mentorship program fosters an inclusive, creative workshop process with no conceptual boundaries. Participants must be interested in exploring a text fully through design, in collaboration with peers, mid-career design mentors, and professional actors and directors. The program culminates in an original design installation to accompany a short play. Applications will open on January 3rd, 2024.

This season will also see the return of several beloved community programs. In March 2024, Boundless Theatre Company will offer Boundless de Oro 2024 in collaboration with Fundación Yolanda Laprea. This bilingual arts workshop gives older adults the opportunity to explore performance, design, writing, filmmaking, and more in collaboration with professional teaching artists.

In July 2024, Boundless Theatre will conclude our season with El Barrio Raíces 2024. This educational children's summer program teaches participants the fundamentals of acting, dance, makeup, ensemble work, costume design, and set design while encouraging students to build new friendships and explore their heritage through the arts. This bilingual arts program is offered free-of-charge to all participants.

BOUNDLESS THEATRE COMPANY is a designer-led organization seeking to investigate, push and redefine the boundaries of theatrical storytelling. Spearheaded by women, Latinx theatre-makers and other theatre-makers of color, Boundless is committed to creating inquisitive and socially relevant theatre that prioritizes the designer's vision. The company was founded in 2006 and operates simultaneously in New York City and Puerto Rico. Past projects include the Puerto Rico premiere of The Good Body by Eve Ensler, the NYC premiere of Prospect by Octavio Solis, and the NYC premiere of Fur by Migdalia Cruz. Boundless also offers theatre classes for children, community arts programs for older adults, and mentorship opportunities for early-career theatre designers of color. The company produces both Spanish-language and English-language professional theatre, and all community programs are offered bilingually.

