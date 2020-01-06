A SOUTHERN FAIRYTALE Will Play The Kraine Theater As Part of FRIGID Festival

FRIGID Festival presents A Southern Fairytale, the story of a gay Christian growing up on the Deep South, written and performed by Ty Autry and directed by David L. Carson. Five performances will be staged at The Kraine Theater, 84 East 4th Street in New York City from February 19-March 6, 2020.

Based on true events, A Southern Fairytale artfully illuminates the challenges facing a young, gay Christian growing up in the Deep South. As we accompany the protagonist through multiple journeys into and out of the closet, the audience emotionally connects with the very real impacts of conversion therapy, excommunication, and a father who believes that a demon has possessed his son.

"A Southern Fairytale is my personal journey which happens to reflect that of so many gay youth finding their truth in a society that is against them," stated playwright and performer Ty Autry. "Through our previous workshop productions, we discovered a deep story that showcases the trauma created from the lack of acceptance, while having the audiences rolling on the floor with laughter as they relate to how their past has shaped them into who they are today."

An international summer tour of A Southern Fairytale is being developed with confirmed stops in United States, Europe and Canada, including Prague, Belgrade, Calgary, NYC and Tampa. A full list of stops will be announced during the FRIGID run. A Southern Fairytale had a workshop at the 2018 NYSummerfest. The play was completely reimagined for other workshop performances in 2019, including at The International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, Out Front Theatre Company in Atlanta, and The Duplex for World Pride in New York City.

Tickets are $20. Visit https://www.frigid.nyc/events/asouthernfairytale.

Performances will be held as follows: Wed., February 19 at 7:10pm; Sat., February 22 at 5:00pm; Sat., February 29 at 5:00pm; Wed., March 4 at 7:10pm; and Fri., March 6 at 5:30pm.

The runtime is approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.





