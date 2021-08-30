A SHERLOCK CAROL to Play New World Stages For Limited Holiday Engagement

A Sherlock Carol, a new holiday production by Mark Shanahan (The Dingdong: Or How The French Kiss, The Chronology Protection Case), will play New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) for an eight- week limited holiday engagement.

When a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his tools of deduction to get to the bottom of the crime. But it is a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the holiday is haunted by the spirits of the past, present and future.

PERFORMANCES:

Previews begin Thursday, November 11, 2021, opening is Monday, November 22, 2021, and the final performance is on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Regular performances will be Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm & 7pm.

Visit ASherlockCarol.com for complete preview performance and holiday performance schedules.

THEATRE:

New World Stages, 340 W 50th Street, New York, NY 10019

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets are $49-119, and on sale now through Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400. Please visit ASherlockCarol.com for complete preview and holiday performance schedules.