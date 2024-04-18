A GROUNDBREAKING ACHIEVEMENT... by Jake Shore to Premiere At Theaterlab

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Outta Bounds Productions in association with Spin Cycle & JCS Theater Company will present the World Premiere of A GROUNDBREAKING ACHIEVEMENT OF OUTRAGEOUS IMPORTANCE THAT PEOPLE SCROLL BY, BARELY IMPACTED, a new drama about the impact of AI by Jake Shore (Holy Moly at The Flea, Adjust the Procedure, the upcoming July 2024 NYC premiere of Con). Performances run May 10 - June 2 at Theaterlab.

Artificial intelligence has arrived, and Brooklyn University students are using it to cheat in confounding and futuristically troubling ways. The Assistant Dean is begging the Executive Dean to provide guidance, but how can direction be given for a technology that evolves every 0.5 seconds? Is higher education any match for AI? Or is Brooklyn University on a one-way trip into madness?

Directed by Andrew J. Beck, A GROUNDBREAKING ACHIEVEMENT OF OUTRAGEOUS IMPORTANCE... stars Brad Fryman (Orson's Shadow), Laura Lockwood (The Exonerated), Megan Magee (Angelina Ballerina with Vital Theatre Company), Amber Gatlin and Dave Morrissey Jr. with projections by Anthony Mattioli, lighting by Joe Rubino, costumes by Brynne Oster-Bainnson, intimacy coordination by Cai Radleigh and stage management by Elizabeth Ramsay. It is produced as part of the TLAB Shares program.

A GROUNDBREAKING ACHIEVEMENT OF OUTRAGEOUS IMPORTANCE THAT PEOPLE SCROLL BY, BARELY IMPACTED runs May 10 - June 2, Thursday - Saturday at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm with a special matinee on Friday, May 31 at 2pm. Theaterlab is located at 357 W 36th St, 3rd floor, New York, NY 10018. Tickets are $35, available at theaterlabnyc.com

Jake Shore

is an award-winning playwright whose play Holy Moly premiered at The Flea Theater in 2016 and was simultaneously released with its tandem novel, A Country for Fibbing. In 2017 Shore's play The Devil is on The Loose with an Axe in Marshalltown was selected as one of Playbill's "13 Shows Not to Miss Off-Broadway." His drama Down the Mountain and Across the Stream won the Overall Excellence in Playwriting Award at the 2013 New York International Fringe Festival. His Zoom play Adjust the Procedure was a streaming hit with multiple runs in 2021. Other premiere dramas include Hit The Wall and Try For the Kingdom. Shore's short stories have been published or are forthcoming in Denver Quarterly, Hobart, Litro, New Contrast, J Journal, Isele Magazine, Ginosko Literary Journal, Eunoia Review, Soft Cartel, New American Legends, The Pitkin Review and others. He is currently the Executive Director for Student Services at St. Joseph's University in Brooklyn, where he also teaches. He earned his MFA in Creative Writing at Goddard College. His drama Con, about 9/11 conspiracy theories, will premiere this July at Brooklyn Art Haus.

Andrew J. Beck

is an accomplished actor and theatrical director and producer with over 15 years in the industry. Andrew has directed award winning productions of Blackbird (BW World Nominee - Best Play, Best Actress), The Motherf... With the Hat (BW World Winner - Best Play of the Decade Long Island, BW World Nominee - Best Director, Best Ensemble, Best Actor, Best Actress) The New York Premiere of ACME: A Company that Makes Everything (BW World Nominee - Best Sound Design, Best Play, Best Actor), Den of Thieves (Long Island Theatre Collective), Cabaret (CM Performing Arts Center), 12 Angry Men (EastLine Theatre), Bug, Grease, Dog Sees God, Songs for a New World and various readings on Long Island and in NYC. Andrew has worked with Creative Concept Productions as the Associate Producer and company representative of A Homecoming at FringeNYC. Andrew is the Producing Artistic Director of Outta Bounds Productions, the underground hub for cinematic and theatrical new works in Brooklyn.

Outta Bounds Productions has mounted emotionally, intellectually, and physically gripping productions since 2018, including 3 productions of the Long Island Premiere of an originally adapted stage version of Night of the Living Dead for Halloween, a 2 day socially distant outdoor music and theatre festival Shakespeare in the Park...ing Lot in conjunction with Long Island Theatre Collective, and a full length feature film, Our Lady of Queens, set to release later this year.