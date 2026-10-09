A GHOST IN YOUR EAR at Minetta Lane Theatre

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Now in performances through November 22 only: A Ghost In Your Ear at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City — an immersive "truly terrifying headphone horror" (The Guardian) that audiences are demanding to see.

Featuring Lucas Iverson (HBO's "The Pitt") and Owen Campbell (A24's X), A Ghost In Your Ear is the darkly brilliant creation of Tony Award® nominee Jamie Armitage (Six), developed in collaboration with Ben and Max Ringham (A Doll's House, Prima Facie). The groundbreaking production follows an actor who enters a sound studio to record a ghost story — only to have the horrors begin manifesting around him in real time.

Audience members wear headphones throughout the performance, with binaural sound technology delivering whispers, footsteps, and creaks with startling intimacy. At one of New York's most intimate theaters, there's nowhere to hide from the chills. Experience it yourself before the limited run closes November 22.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 11 Hrs 30 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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