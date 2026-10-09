A GHOST IN YOUR EAR at Minetta Lane Theatre
A GHOST IN YOUR EAR Is Now In Performances at Minetta Lane Theatre
Now in performances through November 22 only: A Ghost In Your Ear at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City — an immersive "truly terrifying headphone horror" (The Guardian) that audiences are demanding to see.
Featuring Lucas Iverson (HBO's "The Pitt") and Owen Campbell (A24's X), A Ghost In Your Ear is the darkly brilliant creation of Tony Award® nominee Jamie Armitage (Six), developed in collaboration with Ben and Max Ringham (A Doll's House, Prima Facie). The groundbreaking production follows an actor who enters a sound studio to record a ghost story — only to have the horrors begin manifesting around him in real time.
Audience members wear headphones throughout the performance, with binaural sound technology delivering whispers, footsteps, and creaks with startling intimacy. At one of New York's most intimate theaters, there's nowhere to hide from the chills. Experience it yourself before the limited run closes November 22.
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