Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A BKBX FRANKENSTEIN to be Presented by Broken Box Mime Theater at the 14th Street Y

Join BKBX for their latest pop-up show that remixes and riffs on the themes found in Mary Shelley’s gothic horror classic: technology, creation, and modern monsters.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 11, 2022  
A BKBX FRANKENSTEIN to be Presented by Broken Box Mime Theater at the 14th Street Y

Broken Box Mime Theater will present a limited engagement of A BKBX Frankenstein at the Theatre at the 14th Street Y (344 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10003). Performances will take place on Thursday November 17 at 7:30pm, Friday, November 18 at 7:30pm, and Saturday, November 19 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.brokenboxmime.com. The show is recommended for adventurous ages 12+.

Join BKBX for their latest pop-up show that remixes and riffs on the themes found in Mary Shelley's gothic horror classic: technology, creation, and modern monsters. Stitching together a mix of favorite restaged repertoire with a new cast and fresh interstitials, A BKBX Frankenstein will be a contemporary delight for long-time fans and first-timers alike.

The show's centerpiece is BKBX's ode to sci-fi cinema, Starship Excelsior, which brings a new space opera twist to that famous moment when creator and creation meet for the first time. Even without the words "it's alive," audiences will leave buzzing with new ideas about the dangers of creation, hubris, and what is out of our control.

In Automatic, five actors perform a trance-like, dance-like ritual disassembling and assembling a rifle in perfect unison, calling on overlapping themes of our hunger for fear, our desire for safety, our idolatry of weaponry, and our comfort in ritual.

Boyz Side is one of the evening's more absurd comedic offerings, moving from a boy band in mid-choreography to a striptease that, quite literally, cuts to the bone. Boyz Side is a playful albeit gory take on the monster of our pop-culture machine.

Broken Box Mime Theater

(BKBX) is a collaborative theater company that performs original, contemporary short plays entirely through movement. Based in NYC and founded in 2011, we reimagine French pantomime through the lens of contemporary US American theater. The diverse group of artists who call BKBX their artistic home believe in making innovative, provocative theater that erases the spoken language barrier and champions the power of simplicity in performance. Our short plays range from realistic to metaphorical, heart-wrenching to hilarious, and cinematic to intimate. Winners of New York Innovative Theatre Awards for Outstanding Movement/Choreography, Performance Art, and Ensemble. www.brokenboxmime.com


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


SCHMALTZY & PRINCIE DAIRY OF A NOT-SO-GREAT DADDY'S GIRL Opens Off-Broadway in NovemberSCHMALTZY & PRINCIE DAIRY OF A NOT-SO-GREAT DADDY'S GIRL Opens Off-Broadway in November
October 11, 2022

MaryLee has never been able to wholeheartedly commit to, or finish, well… anything. Even with her daddy's undying support. MaryLee's dad, 'Schmaltzy' has been her best friend her entire life, always there for her. Her mother, not so much.
LISTEN: Tony Nominee Kate Baldwin Talks 42 STREET & More on WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT PodcastLISTEN: Tony Nominee Kate Baldwin Talks 42 STREET & More on WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast
October 10, 2022

Kate Baldwin (Big Fish, Hello Dolly!) is currently performing the role of Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street at Goodspeed Opera House in Connecticut and sat down with Patrick Oliver Jones, her fellow co-star in the production and host of the award-winning Why I'll Never Make It podcast. Listen here!
World Premiere of Joel Greenhouse's COLD BLOODED to be Presented at Theater For The New City in NovemberWorld Premiere of Joel Greenhouse's COLD BLOODED to be Presented at Theater For The New City in November
October 10, 2022

Theater for the New City will present the world premiere of Joel Greenhouse's COLD BLOODED, directed by Joe John Battista, running November 10 - 27, 2022. Previews begin November 10 for a November 12 opening.
New York City's THE RIDE to Close This Month After 12 Years and 30,414 PerformancesNew York City's THE RIDE to Close This Month After 12 Years and 30,414 Performances
October 10, 2022

New York’s unique traveling theater The Ride will close on October 16 after 12 years and 30,414 performances.
Richard Krevolin's OUR TOWN... BUT WILDER To Hold Special Post Show TalkbacksRichard Krevolin's OUR TOWN... BUT WILDER To Hold Special Post Show Talkbacks
October 9, 2022

Off Broadway's Our Town... But Wilder, a new comedy that centers on a small-town high school theater department in the 1980's and the chaos that ensues from a love affair between a teacher and a student, will be presenting special post-show talkbacks featuring several prominent figures from the worlds of journalism, law, and religion.