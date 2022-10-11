A BKBX FRANKENSTEIN to be Presented by Broken Box Mime Theater at the 14th Street Y

Broken Box Mime Theater will present a limited engagement of A BKBX Frankenstein at the Theatre at the 14th Street Y (344 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10003). Performances will take place on Thursday November 17 at 7:30pm, Friday, November 18 at 7:30pm, and Saturday, November 19 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.brokenboxmime.com. The show is recommended for adventurous ages 12+.

Join BKBX for their latest pop-up show that remixes and riffs on the themes found in Mary Shelley's gothic horror classic: technology, creation, and modern monsters. Stitching together a mix of favorite restaged repertoire with a new cast and fresh interstitials, A BKBX Frankenstein will be a contemporary delight for long-time fans and first-timers alike.

The show's centerpiece is BKBX's ode to sci-fi cinema, Starship Excelsior, which brings a new space opera twist to that famous moment when creator and creation meet for the first time. Even without the words "it's alive," audiences will leave buzzing with new ideas about the dangers of creation, hubris, and what is out of our control.

In Automatic, five actors perform a trance-like, dance-like ritual disassembling and assembling a rifle in perfect unison, calling on overlapping themes of our hunger for fear, our desire for safety, our idolatry of weaponry, and our comfort in ritual.

Boyz Side is one of the evening's more absurd comedic offerings, moving from a boy band in mid-choreography to a striptease that, quite literally, cuts to the bone. Boyz Side is a playful albeit gory take on the monster of our pop-culture machine.

Broken Box Mime Theater

(BKBX) is a collaborative theater company that performs original, contemporary short plays entirely through movement. Based in NYC and founded in 2011, we reimagine French pantomime through the lens of contemporary US American theater. The diverse group of artists who call BKBX their artistic home believe in making innovative, provocative theater that erases the spoken language barrier and champions the power of simplicity in performance. Our short plays range from realistic to metaphorical, heart-wrenching to hilarious, and cinematic to intimate. Winners of New York Innovative Theatre Awards for Outstanding Movement/Choreography, Performance Art, and Ensemble. www.brokenboxmime.com