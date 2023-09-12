92NY to Present AUDRA McDONALD: MUSINGS THROUGH MUSIC WITH ANDY EINHORN

The 92nd Street Y, New York will present Audra McDonald: Musings Through Music with Andy Einhorn, with the Emmy, Grammy, and six-time Tony Award-winning performer in a career retrospective celebrating the 30th anniversary of her professional debut in New York. The event also celebrates 92NY’s 150th anniversary, with an exclusive program featuring the iconic singer in an intimate setting with pianist Andy Einhorn – her longtime music director and collaborator – incorporating songs, stories and clips. Audra McDonald: Musings Through Music with Andy Einhorn at 92NY is on October 12 and 13 and tickets are available Click Here.



Audra McDonald is unparalleled in the breadth and versatility of her artistry as both a singer and an actor. The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards and an Emmy, in 2015 she received the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. She won Tonys for her performances in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill , which also served as the vehicle for her Olivier-nominated 2017 West End debut. On television, McDonald won an Emmy as the official host of PBS’s Live From Lincoln Center and is known for recurring roles on Private Practice (ABC), The Good Wife(CBS), The Good Fight (Paramount+) and The Gilded Age (HBO). Her film credits include Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast and MGM’s 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect. A Juilliard-trained soprano, McDonald maintains a major career as a Grammy-winning recording and concert artist. Her latest solo album, Sing Happy, was recorded live with the New York Philharmonic for Decca Gold. She is a founding member of Black Theatre United, board member of Covenant House International, and prominent advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, whose favorite roles are those performed offstage, as an activist, wife to actor Will Swenson, and mother.



In addition to her professional obligations, McDonald is a passionate advocate for equal rights, LGBTQAI+ causes and at-risk youth. In 2020, after the brutal killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, McDonald co-founded Black Theatre United – a nonprofit social advocacy organization that empowers the Black community through social action, influences widespread reform, and combats systemic racism within the theater industry and nationwide. The Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest civil rights organization for LGBTQAI+ equality, has recognized her work with its 2009 Ally for Equality and 2018 National Equality Awards. As a member since 2014 of the International Board of Directors of Covenant House, which oversees programs for young people experiencing homelessness in 34 cities in six countries across the United States, Canada and Latin America, McDonald actively devotes her time and talents to spreading awareness about the organization’s work. For her ongoing contributions to the cause, in 2017 she was honored alongside Chelsea Clinton, Gayle King and Blake Lively as one of Variety magazine’s “Power of Women,” before receiving Covenant House’s Beacon of Hope Award the following year.