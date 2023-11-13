5th Annual Faces Of America Monologue Festival Set For This Weekend

The event is on Saturday November 18th at 7pm.

Nov. 13, 2023

5th Annual Faces Of America Monologue Festival Set For This Weekend

The PlayGround Experiment will present its fifth annual Faces of America Monologue Festival at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater on Saturday November 18th at 7pm. The Faces of America monologue festival began in 2019 as a celebration of the diversity that is The United States of America. This year's festival features twenty-five winning monologues and will help raise funds to support the National Coalition Against Censorship.

For it's fifth incarnation, writers were asked to include the word "renewal" somewhere in their monologue and over 400 submissions were received. Per artistic director Mike Lesser, "We feel that it is incumbent upon us as theatre makers to keep shining a spotlight on stories, voices, and artists of all backgrounds, and we're thrilled to be presenting these amazing 25 monologues as part of our fifth festival. Bringing these pieces together to weave a tapestry that is The Faces of America is one of the highlights of our year."

Winners of the monologue competition receive a stipend and are published in the PlayGround Experiment's annual monologue anthology, the proceeds of which also go to the selected charity.

This year's festival features winning monologues by H. Avery, MC Crosby, Jayne Deely, Meghan Duffy, Tina Scott Lassiter, Eric Mansfield, Nick Maynard, D. Lee Miller, Jess Phillips Lorenz, Al Monaco, Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko, Yasmine Beverly Rana, Peggy Robles-Alvarado, Orlando F. Rodriguez, Sam Rosenblatt, Jean Seager, Scott C. Sickles, David Simpatico, Senica Slaton, Yu-Li Alice Shen, SMJ, Katherine Vargas, Ozzy Wagner, Lucy Wang and Robert Weibezahl.

The PlayGround Experiment invites everyone to gather as a community on November 18th at 7pm to watch the festival and hear the work of these amazing artists, each of whom captured something different about American life.

Tickets can be purchased Click Here

The Faces of America Monologue Festival is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.

LMCC serves, connects, and makes space for artists and community.

The PlayGround Experiment is a home for theatre artists to explore, test, and develop new work while finding inspiration and support from the community that it creates. The PlayGround Experiment helps to foster playwright/actor relationships by providing an inclusive environment, strengthened by diversity, that enables each to find structure, heart, and truth. http://thepge.com/




