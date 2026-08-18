400 MILES FROM REGULAR to Premiere at Neurotica Fest in NYC

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Natalie Picoe and Iris Bahr's Neurotica Fest has announced the premiere of 400 Miles from Regular to debut on September 12 at Under St. Marks Theater, NYC.

Natalie Picoe (Law & Order, Strike Dice! Betting on My Father) will premiere 400 Miles from Regular at Iris Bahr's Neurotica Fest, in partnership with FRIGID New York. 400 Miles from Regular is a humorous journey about survival that blends a traditional play format with solo storytelling to create a one-woman show that is engaging, relatable, and poignant.

400 Miles from Regular performs Saturday, September 12 at 5:30pm and Sunday, September 13 at 8:30pm at Under St Marks Theater. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the FRIGID New York website. Livestream and pay-what-you-can options are also available.

Natalie Picoe (Actor/playwright) is a true multi-hyphenate artist who loves telling a great story. While her most well known acting credits include Law & Order and Exiled, she also starred in Nosey Parker, and The Early Girl. Her playwriting credits include I had Laryngitis but Now I speak, A Long Ways Home, and God's Good Earth. She holds an MFA in Theatre from Asolo Conservatory and has produced short documentaries for Studio Universal, as well as her own independent feature documentary, Strike Dice! Betting on my Father. For more information, visit nataliepicoe.com or find her on Instagram at Nataliepicoe.

Padraic Lillis (Director) is The Founding Artistic Director of The Farm Theater, an online collective dedicated to cultivating early career artists. He worked on award-winning shows such as Rise and Fall of a Teenage Cyberqueen, Bully, The Road Back, and others. Lillis' own solo show, Get to Eleven, on suicide ideation, was adapted into a film and aired on PBS. For more information, visit thefarmtheatre.org or find him on Instagram at Thefarmtheater.

Neurotica Fest was launched by multiple award-winning actor, writer, and solo performer Iris Bahr (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Stories from the Brink!) in partnership with FRIGID New York. It is a 4-day festival that brings fresh perspectives, fascinating life stories, and edgy and delightful shows to NYC, along with in-depth conversations with renowned authors from across the US and Canada. Comprised of solo shows, stand-up comedy, storytelling, book readings, and film showings, Neurotica Fest champions artists as yet unseen on the NY stage and premieres their diverse and compelling art.

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