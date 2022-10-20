Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 20, 2022  

3, 2, 1! Brings Three One Acts to The Producers Club Theater This November

This November, make sure to catch three new one-act plays at the Producers Club, just steps from Times Square.

See three exciting new pieces, including:

  • Suffering Succotash

In this new play by Jake Fallon, a woman processes the loss of her father, and a young man confronts what to do with his life. They may end up with more in common than they first think.

Written by Jake Fallon & Directed by Eka Kukhianidze.
With Gracie Rittenberg as Tara and DJ Davis as Kane.

  • Ty and Ava

Ty and Ava meet when Ava wants to buy her first grown-up couch. When Ty becomes a fixture in her life, Ava begins to process some unexpected feelings.

Written by Megan Medley & Directed by Lauren Montes.
With Tasha Berol as Ty and Claire Smith as Ava.

  • Duo

Dating apps can be a real struggle, even an exclusive one like The Lox Club. In this new piece by Isaiah Stavchansky, two young people reveal more than they're expecting to on a first date.

Written & Directed by Isaiah Stavchansky
With Wyatt Cohen as Uri and Amara Leonard as Rosie.

At the Royal Space at the Producers Club Theaters - 358 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036.
November 11th @ 7 PM
November 12th @ 2 PM & 7 PM
Book now on Eventbrite: 321.eventbrite.com
BroadwayWorld readers get $5 off! Promo code: BROADWAYWORLD

Bluebird Theatre Company is a collective of theatre artists, majority of whom studied at the Atlantic Theater Company graduating from the Professional Conservatory class of 2019. For more information about Bluebird's growth and mission, visit www.bluebirdtheatre.org
Contact info@bluebirdtheatre.org



