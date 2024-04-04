29-Hour Reading of AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE SECRET ADVERSARY: A MYSTERY MUSICAL To Be Presented In NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first 29-hour reading of Agatha Christie's The Secret Adversary: a mystery musical will be presented Monday, April 8th at 7PM and Tuesday, April 9th at 1PM in New York City.

A modern adaptation of Agatha Christie's second novel, the show is a romantic musical comedy featuring two friends who become business partners while solving the disappearance of a young woman who holds an important secret about the pandemic.

With music/lyrics by Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks) and book/lyrics by R.C. Staab (How the Westons Won), the cast stars Clyde Voce (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Kimberly Immanuel (Back to the Future), Constantine Pappas (Harmony), N'Kenge (Caroline, or Change), John Hickok (Parade), Leah Hocking (The Last Ship) and Kate Mina Lin (KPOP) with Ashley Wool (How to Dance in Ohio), Megan Lomax (The Skin of Our Teeth), Matthew Schatz (Heathers: The Musical) and Eddie Datz (Archie's Weird Parody) rounding out the ensemble.

The reading is produced by Perri Gillon (Grey House), directed by Evan Pappas (My Favorite Year), musically directed by Asher Denburg (Spamilton national tour) and stage managed by Jason Brouillard.

For more information, contact agathachristiemusical@gmail.com.