19th Century Hound Announces UNRAVELED - New Immersive Rock Musical

19th Century Hound, in collaboration with Factory Obscura, announces the world premiere of an immersive 80s/90s rock musical UNRAVELED, inspired by and created for Factory Obscura's Mix-Tape installation.

Today I've found my friends...they're in my head. Should I stay or should I go? Whatcha gonna do when everybody's insane?

...You can't hide on the inside.

UNRAVELED journeys into our collective nostalgia ...so we can figure out how the £*¢< we're supposed to move forward! Rockin' out to righteous headbangers and gnarly power ballads of the 80s and 90s, this immersive musical experience - presented by 19th Century Hound in collaboration with Factory Obscura's Mix-Tape - invites you to figure your *ish out, or explore the darker side of everything going on up there... what's your damage?

Performances run October 14th-31st. Tickets at 19thCenturyHound.com