17th Annual GI60: INTERNATIONAL ONE MINUTE THEATRE FESTIVAL: LIVE US Announced

The 17th annual Gi60: International One Minute Theatre Festival: Live US, in collaboration with The Tank NYC, a home for emerging artists - is back LIVE (& Live Streaming) in NYC from October 21-23, 2021.

Catch up on all of your missed theatre as they premiere 50 one-minute plays written by authors from around the world, and performed by 12 intrepid actors in a single evening! With plays from New Zealand to New Jersey, and Canada to Costa Rica, this rich collection of stories captures life's unique moments through the eyes of lovers, dreamers, and serial killer sock puppets.

All three performances will be live at The Tank and live streamed on their CyberTank platform; tickets from $10-$25. All proceeds will go to support The Tank NYC and its many programs for emerging artists.

*Please note that this performance will be presented at the Tank's in-person performance space at 312 W 36th St. All attendees and artists will be required to display proof of full covid vaccination before being admitted to the space, either by showing a vaccination record (vaccination card) at least two weeks out from the final dose of an approved vaccine, or by using New York's free Excelsior Pass service. Patrons will also be required to wear masks while indoors at all times and for the time being, no food or beverage will be permitted to be consumed at the theater.*

Festival Details:

WHAT: Gi60 International One Minute Theatre Festival US: 50 new plays

WHEN: October 21, 22, 23, at 7 p.m.

WHERE: 312 W 36th Street, Floor 1, New York NY 10018

CONTACT: For tickets, call 212.563.6269 or visit

For tickets CLICK HERE!