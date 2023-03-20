13th Annual BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! Raises Over $465K

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation's 13th annual Broadway Belts for PFF! has raised over $465,000 and counting. The March 6th sold-out gala at New York City's SONY Hall, which was complemented by a virtual live stream, raised funds to fight pulmonary fibrosis (PF), a life threatening disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. Hosted by Tony-award winning actress and comedienne Julie Halston (Broadway's Tootsie, Gypsy, You Can't Take It with You, TV's Sex and the City), Broadway Belts for PFF! showcased rousing performances by Broadway stars while raising awareness for PF.

Grammy-nominee Nicole Zuraitis (five-time Cabaret Awards nominee) brought many attendees to tears with her vibrant performance of Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That," the Grammy-Award winning song about the life-changing gift of organ donation.

"Year after year, I am humbled by the amazing show of support that the Broadway community gives to those affected by pulmonary fibrosis," said Julie Halston. "The performers, crew and donors all came together to create a memorable night, drive funds to help fight this terrible disease and give us hope for the future."

Broadway Belts for PFF! featured a stunning lineup of stars, including Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly; Finian's Rainbow), Julie Benko (Funny Girl, Les Misérables), Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar; The Ferryman; Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like it Hot, Peter and the Starcatcher, Frozen), Susie Mosher (Hairspray, The Wedding Planner), Jason Tam (Be More Chill, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar) and Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen, Once on this Island).

Robert Creighton (Frozen, The Little Mermaid and TV's The Good Fight) was presented with the fifth annual Ralph Howard Legacy Award. Creighton, whose mother, Joan, passed away from PF at the young age of 59, has been a Broadway Belts for PFF! supporter since its creation. He also was integral in helping the PFF transition to virtual events during the Coronavirus pandemic. The award is named after Ralph Howard, Julie Halston's late husband, a strong advocate for local community involvement and mentorship, and unwavering supporter of Broadway Belts for PFF!

"Julie Halston has been a tireless champion for pulmonary fibrosis research and awareness, and we are grateful to her and the amazing team for making this year's Broadway Belts for PFF! such a spectacular show," said William T. Schmidt, President and CEO of the PFF. "This event not only raises funds for vital research and programming, but also helps drive understanding about PF and its symptoms among a wide audience."

Broadway Belts for PFF! was directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sisters) with Christopher McGovern (Cagney) as musical director, and produced by D. Michael Dvorchak, Sue Frost and Julie Halston.

PF impacts over 250,000 Americans and there are approximately 50,000 new cases diagnosed each year. It currently has no cure.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).