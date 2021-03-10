Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
10glo Partners With NY Theatre Barn for Women's History Month

NY Theatre Barn's event will feature Ashley Blanchet, Sammi Cannold, Melissa Errico, Ann Harada and more.

Mar. 10, 2021  
Today 10glo announced that they are partnering with NY Theatre Barn in anticipation of their upcoming event, A Seat at the Table: A Panel on Women In Theatre. In celebration of Women's History Month, 10glo will release exclusive content highlighting NY Theatre Barn's panelists and other women whose work has been developed by the company.

NY Theatre Barn's event will feature Ashley Blanchet (actor), Sammi Cannold (director), Melissa Errico (Tony-nominated actor, writer), Ann Harada (actor), L. Morgan Lee (actor), Alie B. Gorrie (actor, disability consultant), Eva Price (Tony Award®-winning Broadway producer), and Maria Torres (director, choreographer, SDC board member).

All of the features will be able to be viewed on 10glo.com.


