Drew Droege's HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG Comes to Soho Playhouse

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG arrives in New York for a first-look workshop, hot off the heels of the triumphant five month off-Broadway run of Drew Droege's Bright Colors And Bold Patterns.

The new play workshop will be performed for one night only during New York City's World Pride Weekend, Saturday, June 29 at 9pm at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, between 6th Avenue and Varick Street in Manhattan).

Written and performed by Drew Droege (the Internet's "Chloë," "Drunk History," "Bob's Burgers," upcoming RuPaul's "AJ and the Kid" on Netflix) and directed by Tom Detrinis (Bright Colors And Bold Patterns), the workshop arrives in New York, following a two-night engagement at LA's Dynasty Typewriter.

Doug is turning 41 today. He's visited by friends, nightmares, a few exes, and even a ghost. Imagine a gay Christmas Carol/modern-day exorcism set in a wine bar in Silverlake. Welcome to the party!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG is produced by Zach Laks.

All tickets are $25.





