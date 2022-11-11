THE HAMLET COMPLEX REDUX is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera
Performances run through 19 November.
From a giant wooden telescope to live images of the dancers' faces, this performance is both spectacular and intimate! The Hamlet Complex Redux was created during the pandemic, and only 200 audience members at a time were allowed to see it . Now it's here again - only bigger, and with scenes that can take your breath away!
As in Shakespeare, we meet Hamlet who wants to avenge the murder of his father, committed by his own stepfather. Here is the mother Gertrude and her lover Ophelia, but also Queen Elizabeth 1, Mel Gibson and Freud appear! Shakespeare's most famous plays point beyond themselves and have influenced art, psychology and popular culture.
The National Ballet's resident choreographer Alan Lucien Øyen is a master of the association who fuses dance, theater and film. This autumn he makes his debut with a world premiere at the Paris Opera, before returning to Oslo to recreate Hamlet. The island's Hamlet adventure began with The Hamlet Complex in 2018. He wanted to break Shakespeare's text, put the pieces back together and see our present through it.
Performances run through 19 November.
More Hot Stories For You
November 7, 2022
Paul Lewis visits the Main Stage twice during the season, in connection with his international tour - which includes all of Schubert's piano sonatas.
THE BARBER OF SEVILLE is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera
October 24, 2022
The Barber of Seville is one of three plays by Pierre Beaumarchais, and a precursor to The Marriage of Figaro . There, Count Almaviva got his Rosina, but no happy marriage. In light of this, Rossini's comic opera about Rosina and Count Almaviva's young love takes on a different tone.
Paul Lewis Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month
October 20, 2022
Paul Lewis visits the Main Stage twice during the season, in connection with his international tour - which includes all of Schubert's piano sonatas.
FAUN / BOLERO / NYTT VERK Comes to Den Norske Opera This Week
October 11, 2022
Finally, A Boléro by Samantha Lynch and Afternoon of a Faun by Whitney Jensen and Anaïs Touret meet a physical audience. ' Youthful and fresh, minimalistic and theatrical, and a bit like life itself ' , wrote Inger Marie Kjølstadmyr in Dagsavisen after the streaming premiere last year. The two ballets will be followed by Canvas , a stunning new work signed by Brazilian Juliano Nunes, a rising star in the international dance world. In the orchestra pit, the Opera Orchestra sits ready with music by some of our greatest composers.
THE LISTENERS is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera
October 5, 2022
People around the world hear a low-pitched and unexplainable sound. When they band together, they are dismissed as crazy. Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek's brand new opera is a thriller about social rejection, the abuse of power and echo chambers. Based on an original story by Jordan Tannahill and inspired by an actual phenomenon.