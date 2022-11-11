THE HAMLET COMPLEX REDUX is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera

From a giant wooden telescope to live images of the dancers' faces, this performance is both spectacular and intimate! The Hamlet Complex Redux was created during the pandemic, and only 200 audience members at a time were allowed to see it . Now it's here again - only bigger, and with scenes that can take your breath away!

As in Shakespeare, we meet Hamlet who wants to avenge the murder of his father, committed by his own stepfather. Here is the mother Gertrude and her lover Ophelia, but also Queen Elizabeth 1, Mel Gibson and Freud appear! Shakespeare's most famous plays point beyond themselves and have influenced art, psychology and popular culture.

The National Ballet's resident choreographer Alan Lucien Øyen is a master of the association who fuses dance, theater and film. This autumn he makes his debut with a world premiere at the Paris Opera, before returning to Oslo to recreate Hamlet. The island's Hamlet adventure began with The Hamlet Complex in 2018. He wanted to break Shakespeare's text, put the pieces back together and see our present through it.

Performances run through 19 November.