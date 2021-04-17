SWAN LAKE is Streaming For Free From Norway Opera

In A Swan Lake , choreographer Alexander Ekman watches the ballet's ballet, Svanesjøen, with a particularly fresh look - and fills the stage with water and swans. Now you have the opportunity to experience it again, at home in your own living room from 16 April.

"I wanted to do something big and wild and different. Something with water! " said the Swedish choreographer in 2014 and created a brand new Swan Lake .

In collaboration with the dancers and a real opera diva, the two actors Fridtjov Såheim and Jan Gunnar Røise give the first act a strong touch of humorous theater. Here is the story of the creation of Swan Lake , as it may have taken place in the Bolshoi Theater in 1877.

In the second act, the Main Stage is filled with 5000 liters of water and some very special swans: dancing in water. The well-known drama between the white and BLACK SWAN also takes place here.

The entire National Ballet is included, wearing costumes signed by the Danish designer Henrik Vibskov . From the orchestra pit, the Opera Orchestra plays Mikael Karlsson 's music, with references to Tchaikovsky's original works.

It wasn't just the water that flowed when A Swan Lake premiered in 2014. Audiences flocked to the Opera. There were full houses, their own TV and DVD version and the National Ballet's swans performed during the fashion weeks in both Paris and Copenhagen. The industry magazine Dance Europe named it " Best world premiere ", and here at home Aftenposten wrote: " Wild, wet and wonderful ", and thought it pushed the boundaries of what we can do with theater.

Alexander Ekman is an international name in the world of dance, known and sought after for his distinctive ability to pair ballet with humor and playfulness.

The production is stream now. Learn more at https://operaen.no/forestillinger/a-swan-lake-hjemme-i-stua/.