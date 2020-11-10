Norwegian National Opera and Ballet Cancels Performances Through November

This comes after one of the company's employees tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, the City Council will close Oslo beginning next week.

Norwegian National Opera and Ballet has announced that all performances have been canceled, through the end of November, OperaWire reports.

This comes after one of the company's employees tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, the City Council will close Oslo beginning next week.

Affected events include the company's production of "The Barber of Seville." The remaining performances of pianist Lise de la Salle's recital series have been canceled. The company plans to resume The Barber of Seville in December.

Read more on OperaWire.

Shows View More Norway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You