Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Norwegian National Opera and Ballet Cancels Performances Through November

Article Pixel

This comes after one of the company's employees tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, the City Council will close Oslo beginning next week.

Nov. 10, 2020  

Norwegian National Opera and Ballet has announced that all performances have been canceled, through the end of November, OperaWire reports.

This comes after one of the company's employees tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, the City Council will close Oslo beginning next week.

Affected events include the company's production of "The Barber of Seville." The remaining performances of pianist Lise de la Salle's recital series have been canceled. The company plans to resume The Barber of Seville in December.

Read more on OperaWire.



Related Articles View More Norway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Theater for the New City Presents OPEN 'THO SHUT
  • Broadway Murder Mysteries Launches A New Holiday-Themed Ugly Sweater Office Party Murder Mystery Game
  • Emerging Artists Theatre Celebrates Their 28th Season With Three Virtual Benefit Performances
  • Experience The Music Of The Climate Crisis With Tanya Kalmanovitch's TAR SANDS SONGBOOK Digital Residency