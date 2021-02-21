National Theatret Presents THE WILD DUCK

National Theatret is presenting its production of The Wild Duck. The production premiered on September 10, 2020, and will continue to play in the spring of 2021.

Learn more at https://www.nationaltheatret.no/forestillinger/vildanden/.

Hanne Tømta, director and theater director at the National Theater believes that The Wild Duck is Henrik Ibsen's strongest piece. She has never set up Ibsen before. But now, in her latest production as theater director, she will make the Wild Duck fly on the Main Stage.

Tømta brings with it the intimate, warm and humorous from her many previous Chekhov successes and offers a classic and timeless Ibsen performance in the theatre's main hall. Again, she wants to erase the distinction between stage and hall, and give the audience and the actors the feeling of being in one and the same room. This will also be the last Ibsen performance on the Main Stage before the rehabilitation of the theater. Both scenography and direction can be seen as a tribute to Norway's most beautiful theater hall.

The Wild Duck is a symbolic drama, full of humor, in the midst of tragedy. The Ekdal family, whom we meet, not only hides many family secrets. There is also an attic with a strange power, where nature is gaining the upper hand. And deep in the darkness lives the most precious thing: a wild duck with a broken wing.

Experience Ibsen's great drama about truth and life lies, ideals and illusions, innocent youth and the betrayal of adults. Ruthlessly, Ibsen hands over the many self-absorbed adults we meet. The Wild Duck is both a lasting and sarcastic piece about the conditions of the lives we live.

The Wild Duck is Bjørn Skagestad's farewell performance as an actor at the National Theater.