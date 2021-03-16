National Theatret Presents AFTER THE SILENCE

It is an event that the National Theater can present the world premiere of a play by Swedish Lars Norén, one of the greatest playwrights of our time. Almost 40 years after the breakthrough with The Night is Today's Mother and Chaos is a Neighbor to God , Norén has constantly returned to the same story. It is about growing up in a family in a hotel in Scania. But in contrast to the hard-hitting realism of the early pieces, this time Norén takes us to a more indeterminate landscape - both real and in memory. After 40 years, the look is different, lasting and more conciliatory - but with much of the same, black humor.

Director and former theater director Eirik Stubø has worked with Lars Norén and his texts for more than two decades. Stubø's production of Och give us the shadowson Dramaten's main stage, where Norén tells the story of his American colleague Eugene O'Neill , became one of the theatre's biggest successes in recent times. At the National Theater, Stubø has previously directed the world premiere of Norén's Winter Detention , with Kai Remlov and Liv Bernhoft Osa, among others, in the roles. They are also in this autumn's world premiere, as the father and mother, and together with Fridtjov Såheim and Birgitte Larsen they form a strong acting team.

After the Silence is a poetic and imaginative drama about something most people have a relationship with, and which sets the strongest emotions in motion: family, marriage, loneliness and the fear of dying.

Performances run April 7-24, 2021. Learn more at https://www.nationaltheatret.no/forestillinger/etter-stillheten/.