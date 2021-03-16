Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Theatret Presents AFTER THE SILENCE

What if you had the opportunity to reconcile with your deceased parents? In After the Silence, playwright Lars Norén makes an attempt.

Mar. 16, 2021  
National Theatret Presents AFTER THE SILENCE

What if you had the opportunity to reconcile with your deceased parents? In After the Silence , playwright Lars Norén makes an attempt.

A man meets his parents for a final conversation - after the silence. The three are occasionally interrupted by a younger woman and her son, with a story similar to their own.

It is an event that the National Theater can present the world premiere of a play by Swedish Lars Norén, one of the greatest playwrights of our time. Almost 40 years after the breakthrough with The Night is Today's Mother and Chaos is a Neighbor to God , Norén has constantly returned to the same story. It is about growing up in a family in a hotel in Scania. But in contrast to the hard-hitting realism of the early pieces, this time Norén takes us to a more indeterminate landscape - both real and in memory. After 40 years, the look is different, lasting and more conciliatory - but with much of the same, black humor.

Director and former theater director Eirik Stubø has worked with Lars Norén and his texts for more than two decades. Stubø's production of Och give us the shadowson Dramaten's main stage, where Norén tells the story of his American colleague Eugene O'Neill, became one of the theatre's biggest successes in recent times. At the National Theater, Stubø has previously directed the world premiere of Norén's Winter Detention , with Kai Remlov and Liv Bernhoft Osa, among others, in the roles. They are also in this autumn's world premiere, as the father and mother, and together with Fridtjov Såheim and Birgitte Larsen they form a strong acting team.

After the Silence is a poetic and imaginative drama about something most people have a relationship with, and which sets the strongest emotions in motion: family, marriage, loneliness and the fear of dying.

Performances run April 7-24, 2021. Learn more at https://www.nationaltheatret.no/forestillinger/etter-stillheten/.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dance Break Mug
Courtney Reed: Slay All Day Mug
There's Always A Light Poster

Related Articles View More Norway Stories
National Theatret Presents IF DEATH HAS TAKEN SOMETHING FROM YOU, GIVE IT BACK Photo

National Theatret Presents IF DEATH HAS TAKEN SOMETHING FROM YOU, GIVE IT BACK

Den Norske Opera & Ballett Presents THE MUTE Photo

Den Norske Opera & Ballett Presents THE MUTE

National Theatret Presents THE WILD DUCK Photo

National Theatret Presents THE WILD DUCK

National Theatret Presents HEN Photo

National Theatret Presents HEN


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Celtic Angels Host Virtual Outreach Session For Students Of The Marcia P. Hoffman School Of The Arts
  • LAB Theater Project Presents AN EVENING WITH EBERLEIN
  • Tampa Theatre Reopens With Showing of THE FATHER
  • St. Petersburg's State Theatre Has Reopened as the Floridian Social Club