NON-FICTION to Play at Lincoln Theater

Non-Fiction will play at Lincoln Theater June 21 at 2 p.m.

Juliette Binoche and Guillame Canet reunite with acclaimed director Olivier Assayas for this wry, slyly seductive tale of sex, lies, and literature.

Set amidst the bohemian intelligentsia of the Parisian publishing world, Non-Fiction traces the romantic and emotional fallout that results when a controversial writer begins blurring the line between fact and fiction, using his real-life love affairs -- including a passionate fling with an actress who happens to be married to his editor -- as fodder for his explosive new novel. Balancing dry wit with keen observations on the tensions between art, commerce, and technology, Non-Fiction is a buoyant, breezy delight from a master director at his most effortlessly brilliant.

The play is presented in partnership with Wooden Alchemy and has a run time of 1 hour, 48 minutes.

For more information and tickets to Non-Fiction, tap here.





