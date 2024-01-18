Madama Butterfly comes to Den Norske Opera in February. Performances run 22 February–​16 March.

Cio-Cio-San, called Butterfly, forsakes her family, faith and culture to marry the American naval officer Pinkerton. To him, his marriage to the Japanese geisha is perhaps only for fun, while she takes it very seriously. But is it real love or more a fascination for the unknown?

‘One Fine Day’ – ‘Un bel dì’ – sings Madama Butterfly in her most well-known aria. One fine day, Pinkerton will return for her and their son. Everyone around Cio-Cio-San realises that her dream will never come true.

War and prostitution

In director Stephen Langridge’s version, we witness the story through the son’s eyes many years later – a young man trying to understand his own story.

The action takes place in Japan immediately after World War II at a time when American soldiers occupied the country and mass prostitution was a growing problem.

Musical empathy

Puccini was brilliant when it came to getting the audience to become immersed in the action and to perceive the characters as real flesh-and-blood people.

Marita Sølberg is debuting in the role of Cio-Cio-San, while Luciano Ganci is singing the role of Pinkterton. The former music director of the Oslo Opera House, John Fiore, has returned to Bjørvika as guest conductor.