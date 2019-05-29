LEGALLY BLONDE to Play at Lillestrom Kultursenter

Omigod you guys! Skedsmo Amateurteates' production of Legally Blonde will run at the Lillestrøm Kultursenter Sept. 18-29.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Legally Blonde's cast features: Linn Gabrielsen as "Elle Woods," Lars-Jørgen Langli Kristiansen as "Emmett Forrest," Marcus Rooth as "Warner Huntington III," Karin Gjørv Rørås as "Vivienne Kensington," Vilde Cecilia Ratvik as "Paulette Bonafonté," Christian Alfred Ranke as "Professor Callahan and "Emilie Berge Appelquist as "Brooke Wyndham."

The musical features a score by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, with a book by Heather Hach. Skedsmo Amateurteates' production is directed by Christoffer Paulsen with choreography by Cecilie Marjatta Välinen.

It's time to get serious and buy your tickets to Legally Blonde! For tickets and more information, tap here.





