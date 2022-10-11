FAUN / BOLERO / NYTT VERK Comes to Den Norske Opera This Week

Finally, A Boléro by Samantha Lynch and Afternoon of a Faun by Whitney Jensen and Anaïs Touret meet a physical audience. " Youthful and fresh, minimalistic and theatrical, and a bit like life itself " , wrote Inger Marie Kjølstadmyr in Dagsavisen after the streaming premiere last year. The two ballets will be followed by Canvas , a stunning new work signed by Brazilian Juliano Nunes, a rising star in the international dance world. In the orchestra pit, the Opera Orchestra sits ready with music by some of our greatest composers.

A woman's desire

Female desire is depicted in Afternoon of a Faun. It is inspired by the poem "Afternoon of the Faun" by Stéphane Mallarmé, but with a twist: the protagonist is no longer a male faun, but a woman.

14 dancers are involved. They dance to Peter Baden's electronic soundscape and Claude Debussy's Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune , a piece that has been described as the start of modern music.

Fierce Ravel

In her work A Boléro , Samantha Lynch has choreographed to Ravel's famous Bolero from 1928, in which the same musical motif is repeated and repeated - fiercer and more powerful each time, and where the two dancers go all out.

Lynch has been listening to Bolero since she was a child and would play with the undertones and rhythms of the music.

Hotshot in the ballet world

Juliano Nunes creates the work Canvas for Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 . Nunes has distinguished himself through his innovative way of translating the language of ballet into something modern and up-to-date.



It will be playful, life-affirming and big - and with more than 40 dancers on stage, this will be choreography the likes of which you have never seen.



Free introduction one hour before the performance