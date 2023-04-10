Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Crystal Pite Presents LIGHT OF PASSAGE at Den Norske Opera This Month

Performances run 22 April - 20 May.

Apr. 10, 2023  
Crystal Pite Presents LIGHT OF PASSAGE at Den Norske Opera This Month

The refugee crisis is one of the greatest humanitarian crises of our lifetime. In the award-winning Flight Pattern from 2017, Crystal Pite portrays a human catastrophe, with her distinct language of movement and in a fearless and empathetic manner. Parallel to the expansion of the work from one to three acts, Europe once again finds itself in a situation that was the springboard for Flight Pattern, with millions of people being forced to leave their homes.

A refugee crisis is also a children's crisis: every five seconds, a new child is forced to flee. The newly created second act is rooted in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and gives refugee children a voice. The performance space is filled with dancers of all ages from the Norwegian National Ballet.

Grand, brutal ensemble performance

Flight Pattern was Pite's very first work for The Royal Ballet in London. This accomplishment made this Canadian choreographer the first woman in 18 years to choreograph for the ballet house's main stage when the work premiered in 2017.

The large-scale ensemble work was met with great enthusiasm among critics and won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production. Based on the one-act Flight Pattern, Górecki's entire 'Symphony of Sorrowful Songs' is being danced in a rare Pite full-length production.

Fearless and empathetic Górecki

Górecki's music is often associated with the Holocaust and explores themes about motherhood and the separation of families. Pite gives these themes new meaning in a work that moves from the big picture of displaced communities to focus on the emotions of individuals. The large ensemble cast moves as one body, packed together in tight rows, until one distraught couple is marked out from the crowd through a poignant pas de deux.

The performance is a co-production with The Royal Ballet in London.




A MASKED BALL Comes to Den Norske Opera Photo
A MASKED BALL Comes to Den Norske Opera
King Gustav is in love with his best friend’s wife, Amelia, but must pay dearly for that love. A Masked Ball is among Verdi’s most beautiful, yet also most political operas. Experience it with traditional costumes and maritime scenes inspired by Scandinavian sea trade.
Review: WE WILL ROCK YOU at Oslo Spektrum Photo
Review: WE WILL ROCK YOU at Oslo Spektrum
What did our critic think of WE WILL ROCK YOU at Oslo Spektrum?
Isák: Opprør i Operaen Comes to Den Norske Opera This Weekend Photo
Isák: Opprør i Operaen Comes to Den Norske Opera This Weekend
ISÁK har siden debuten i 2017 etablert seg som et av landets beste live band, med sitt energiske liveshow og intense tilstedeværelse. Trioen har opplevd en overveldende respons i Norge, og er kritikerrost og prisbelønnet. Musikken har nådd verden, og bandet har de siste årene besøkt og spilt for sitt stadig økende publikum verden over.
Den Norske Opera Presents PORTNER/KYLIAN/BALANCHINE Photo
Den Norske Opera Presents PORTNER/KYLIAN/BALANCHINE
A new work is on its way: Some Girls Don’t Turn, where Emma Portner re-imagines dance beyond the spectacle of man or woman. 

More Hot Stories For You


A MASKED BALL Comes to Den Norske OperaA MASKED BALL Comes to Den Norske Opera
March 27, 2023

King Gustav is in love with his best friend’s wife, Amelia, but must pay dearly for that love. A Masked Ball is among Verdi’s most beautiful, yet also most political operas. Experience it with traditional costumes and maritime scenes inspired by Scandinavian sea trade.
Isák: Opprør i Operaen Comes to Den Norske Opera This WeekendIsák: Opprør i Operaen Comes to Den Norske Opera This Weekend
March 17, 2023

ISÁK har siden debuten i 2017 etablert seg som et av landets beste live band, med sitt energiske liveshow og intense tilstedeværelse. Trioen har opplevd en overveldende respons i Norge, og er kritikerrost og prisbelønnet. Musikken har nådd verden, og bandet har de siste årene besøkt og spilt for sitt stadig økende publikum verden over.
Den Norske Opera Presents PORTNER/KYLIAN/BALANCHINEDen Norske Opera Presents PORTNER/KYLIAN/BALANCHINE
March 8, 2023

A new work is on its way: Some Girls Don’t Turn, where Emma Portner re-imagines dance beyond the spectacle of man or woman. 
The National Theatre of Norway returns to The Coronet With DANCE OF DEATHThe National Theatre of Norway returns to The Coronet With DANCE OF DEATH
February 24, 2023

Three of Scandinavia’s most celebrated actors will perform together on stage when The National Theatre of Norway returns to The Coronet Theatre, following its sell-out Little Eyolf, with Strindberg’s savagely comic domestic drama, Dance of Death. The production is currently playing to sell out audiences at the National Theatre of Norway.
SOPRANISTA! Comes to Den Norske Opera Next MonthSOPRANISTA! Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month
February 17, 2023

At this concert, Sopranista! (which means male soprano), Samuel Mariño sings music released on his debut album on DECCA 2022. The repertoire is from a time when gender norms in opera were in many ways more nuanced and fluid.
share