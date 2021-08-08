BIG VOICES: GOERNE AND ANDSNES Will Be Performed at the Norway Opera Next Week

Big Voices: Goerne and Andsnes will be performed next week at the Norway Opera. The performance takes place on August 15, 2021.

Two of the great stars of the classical music world in collaboration on Schubert's immortal song cycle Die schöne Müllerin - this will be a very special event!

With Die schöne Müllerin , Franz Schubert wrote the first song cycle of the 20th century. He was already known for his contributions and innovations to the German Lied tradition when he published these songs in 1824.

The work is based on the first volume of William Müller's collection of poems Gedichte aus den hinterlassenen Papieren eines reisenden Waldhornisten . Such poems were often used as party readings in British literary circles. They were full of irony and sarcasm and were written deliberately to ridicule popular myths.

In 1821 Müller published an extended collection of poems, in which he added a prologue and an epilogue in which he mocks the contemporary style of poetry. Schubert, on the other hand, saw in these poems an opportunity to create a dramatic and serious context of universal significance. Rather than humorous entertainment, he recognized a tale of the harsh realities of life. He removed several poems to filter out the dramaturgy of the cycle and created a context that required a performance in its entirety.

Here we get the seductive story of the young lover in love - from optimism and burning passion to the depths of despair, to finally end up in the darkest perdition. But Die schöne Müllerin is not a pastoral love story. It is a parable of one of the favorite themes of romance: the belief that true and pure love can never be fulfilled on earth. Longing can only be fulfilled by death.

The influence this cycle has had on posterity's song tradition is unparalleled. Schubert's imagination, especially in the piano voice, has been one of the most important contributions to the development of lied literature to this day. By treating the piano voice as something more than just a single harmonic accompaniment, he was able to portray emotional states that reinforce the listener's commitment to the cycle's musical and poetic drama. Schubert's masterful combination of the vocal melody and the dramatic accompaniment established a lasting compositional ideal for anyone who has engaged in the art of lied.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://operaen.no/en/Productions/big-voices-goerne-and-andsnes-concert-oslooperahouse/.