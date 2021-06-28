AFTER THE SILENCE Will Be Performed at National Theatret

What if you had the opportunity to reconcile with your deceased parents? In After the Silence , playwright Lars Norén makes an attempt.

A man meets his parents for a final conversation - after the silence. The three are occasionally interrupted by a younger woman and her son, with a story similar to their own.

It is an event that the National Theater can present the world premiere of a play by Swedish Lars Norén, one of the greatest playwrights of our time. After the silence (original title Son Fader Moder ) was written in 2019, and almost 40 years after the breakthrough with The Night is Today's Mother and Chaos is a Neighbor to God , Norén has constantly returned to the same story. It is about growing up in a family in a hotel in Skåne. But in contrast to the hard-hitting realism of the early pieces, this time Norén takes us to a more indeterminate landscape - both real and in memory. After 40 years, the look is different, lasting and more conciliatory - but with much of the same, black humor.

Director and former theater director Eirik Stubø has worked with Lars Norén and his texts for more than two decades. Stubø's production of Och ge oss skuggorna on Dramaten's main stage, where Norén tells the story of his American colleague Eugene O'Neill , became one of the theatre's biggest successes in recent times. At the National Theater, Stubø has previously directed the world premiere of Norén's Winter Detention , with Kai Remlov and Liv Bernhoft Osa, among others, in the roles. They are also in this autumn's world premiere, as their father and mother, and together with Fridtjov Såheim and Birgitte Larsen they form a strong acting team.

emotions in motion: family, marriage, loneliness and the fear of dying.

After the silence is a poetic and imaginative drama about something most people have a relationship with, and which sets the strongest

