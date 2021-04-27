A CHRISTMAS NIGHT DREAM Will Be Presented By National Theatret This Christmas

National Theatret will present A Christmas Night's Dream this Christmas season!

"Cheers," beams the theater manager, raising his glass. It has just been the premiere of Cinderella and the Prince , and the whole theater is buzzing with joy - especially the main character Johanne. As the theater director's daughter, she has grown up on and around the stage in a theater she loves: All the magical twists and turns and all the wonderful people who together fill the stage with wonderful performances.

Then the terrible thing happens: As John's father is about to take a sip of champagne, he puts a strawberry in his throat and dies. Everything changes. Johannes' stepmother, the newly hired diva Ludvikke De Luxe, takes over the management of the theater, where tragedies are now only played with herself in the lead role.

But when Cinderella and the Prince are suddenly one day again to be staged as this year's big Christmas show, Johanne sees her great opportunity: The theater needs someone who can play the prince! Can she, through the art of disguise, once again have the chance to shine in the stage light? And at the same time save the theater from economic and artistic ruin - in addition to hijacking the dream prince?

The creative forces behind the performance Alice in Wonderland are back at the National Theater with a new musical and imaginative performance for the whole family. With magnificent scenography and lighting, fantastic costumes and seven musicians on stage, they serve a heartwarming, entertaining and fun Christmas story for young and old.