World Premiere of A SIMPLE ROMANCE to be Presented by Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

With funding sources seriously impacted by the pandemic, theatres here and across the country turn to Shakespeare's most popular plays to offer royalty-free entertainment, but none have ever presented a musical take on Shakespeare's sonnets... until now. Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is presenting Shakespeare in a fresh way with the world premiere of the contemporary musical, A Simple Romance, by Michael Hunsaker.

When Broadway went dark last year, Hunsaker found the time to weave the sonnets into a musical story. "A Simple Romance is an idea I've been bouncing around in my head for years. When COVID hit, I sat down and forced myself to write it, and it just flowed out of me so fast I couldn't believe it," said Hunsaker. "I'd always been obsessed with Shakespeare's works. I've written musical adaptations of Measure for Measure and A Winter's Tale- but I never understood why the sonnets hadn't been given as much attention in the musical world. So, I crafted this Faustian fable around them. The sonnets are basically love poems, so it was a natural fit with the story I wanted to tell."

That story centers around the Devil, using people's desires against them in a way that's easily mistaken for Cupid. The Parent character desperately wants a child, and enlists the help of the Devil to make that dream a reality. This deal begins a complicated relationship between the two. Hunsaker explains, "People want love in all forms and the devil is the catalyst. What they learn from their decisions is where the plot twists." The cast originating the characters are: Eric Strong (Devil), Kai B. White (Muse), Kathy Hinson (Parent), Adam Marino (Poet), and Alexandra Shephard (Youth). They are all powerhouse singers tackling the musical's unique mix of genres, covering pop, rock, legit musical theatre, and moments of jazz.

Hunsaker came all the way to Virginia Beach from New York to bring his show to life himself, as the production's director, but he's no stranger to the area. He has performed with Virginia Musical Theatre in A Grand Night for Singing and most recently, Kiss Me, Kate, which earned him a Broadway World regional award for his role as Fred Graham/Petruchio.

Besides performing, Hunsaker has been writing dozens of musicals since high school. He was slated to make his NYC debut as a writer with a show called Fetching Water, but the pandemic brought that opportunity to a halt. "But now I have this incredible show to pitch to the world, and I never would have had that without everyone here at LTVB," said Hunsaker.

He hopes A Simple Romance will inspire others to write and compose their own works. "All I can say is write, write, and write some more. Always have projects going. The more you write, the more you learn. It's nice to think that you have one script that is going to make your name, but don't only focus on that one script. Start another script while you are rewriting your opus. Collaborate with other writers, other directors, any other creative people. The more you work, the better you will be as a creative."

Be among the first live audiences anywhere to catch the debut of A Simple Romance. The show runs weekends from May 21 through June 6, Fridays and Saturday at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now at ltvb.com or by leaving a message with the box office at 757-428-9233 or boxoffice@ltvb.com. You will also have the chance to pre-pay for an adult beverage order when purchasing your tickets, with proper identification for audience members age 21 and up.

Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is offering a special season pass deal right now with 3 or 5 passes to use on any combination of the musicals and Spotlight Series through August 2021. Or, purchase the multi-season pass to add any of the five shows for the 2021-2022 season (8 passes total). The upcoming season's shows are:

Baskerville by Ken Ludwig (a Sherlock Holmes mystery comedy)

White Christmas by Irving Berlin (musical)

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde (classic comedy)

The Miss Firecracker Contest by Beth Henley (drama)

Clue adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn (mystery)

All shows are scheduled to be performed in-person following COVID-19 safety measures at Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, located at the corner of Barberton Drive and 24th Street in the Vibe District. Seating is limited following Virginia's guidelines.