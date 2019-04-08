World Premiere Of WRONG CHOPPED Comes to the Firehouse

Firehouse Theatre presents the world premiere WRONG CHOPPED-a Dada comedy by Dixon Cashwell and Levi Meerovich -- from May 17 to June 8, 2019.



WRONG CHOPPED is a senseless Dada comedy that was workshopped at Firehouse in November, 2018. WRONG CHOPPED shares a few qualities with the Food Network's hit reality competition series Chopped. By "share[s] a few qualities with" we mean enough to keep you grounded but not so many that you may start to wonder if this is legally distinct from Chopped or not. Because it totally is legally distinct from the hit reality T.V. show.



Join a cadre of confounding chefs and a jury of jejune jurors as the battle for the title of Chopped Champion rages. WRONG CHOPPED will best-case-scenario ASTOUND and worst-case-scenario make you say I KIND OF DON'T GET WHAT THEY WERE GOING FOR WITH THIS. Pre-recorded video! An obliterated fourth wall! A note in the program that will likely beg you to get drunk before you watch this!



WRONG CHOPPED is sprung from the minds of Richmond favorites Dixon Cashwell (TheatreLab's DRY LAND; Quill's COMPLEAT WRKS) and Levi Meerovich (RTCC Award Winner: Firehouse Theatre's PRELUDES; writer of ONE IN FOUR, a Best of Capital Fringe production), and is the inaugural show from their new theatre company DOG STUFF.



DOG STUFF is currently in-residence at Firehouse Theatre and is comprised of Dixon, Levi, and Connor Scully (director of Firehouse's ONE IN FOUR and SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS). The comprisers describe DOG STUFF as "a new theatre company that puts the 'FUN' in 'prodUciNg original experimental comedies (F).' We create and share plays whose convention-bucking aesthetics and accessibility attract the theatrically-averse, invigorate audiences, and showcase the vitality of the medium. Or maybe we'll just do GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS a bunch or something, who knows."

Performance Schedule:

Fri May 17 @ 7:30pm (preview)

Sat May 18 @ 7:30pm (preview)

Fri May 24 @ 7:30pm (preview)

Sat May 25 @ 7:30pm

Sun May 26 @ 4pm

Fri May 31 @ 7:30pm

Sat June 1 @ 7:30pm

Fri June 7 @ 7:30pm

Sat June 8 @ 7:30pm

Performers: Tara Malaka, John Mincks, Chandler Matkins, Chelsea Matkins, Tyler Stevens, Payton Slaughter, and dozens of others TBA.

Director: Connor Scully

Stage Manager: Breezy Potter

Production Manager: Chris Foote

Video: Charlie Belt

Props: Ben Burke

Costumes: Willa Piro

WRONG CHOPPED tickets are $22 for adults and $12 for students.

For more information please call 804-355-2001.

www.firehousetheatre.org





