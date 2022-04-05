Workhouse Arts Foundation Announces Inaugural Musicworks Event, June 3

The Workhouse Arts Foundation, Inc. has announced the installment of a new annual music program debuting at its Workhouse Arts Center campus this summer. MusicWorks, an extended concert event, will take place Friday, June 3, 2022 with performances by Vulfpeck collaborator and GRAMMY-nominated multi instrumentalist Cory Wong, Billboard chart-topping mandolinist Sierra Hull and DC-based indie-soul sensations Oh He Dead.

Since 2008, the Workhouse Arts Center has been a leading visual and performing arts education and resource center in the greater District/Maryland/Virginia (DMV) area. Housed in a repurposed prison facility originally owned by the DC Correctional Complex, its mission is to foster innovative collaborations in the visual and performing arts through education, community engagement, and personal enrichment for students of all backgrounds. Its eleven-building campus is host to a variety of multidisciplinary studios, galleries, and event spaces that support the arts through workshops, intensives, and student showcases.

In 2022, the Workhouse will expand its music programming with the launch of MusicWorks, as well as its ON STAGE performance series taking place at both the McGuireWoods Gallery Theater and outdoor Rizer Pavilion Theater throughout the year. These latest additions to the Workhouse fold will further promote its mission to make art of all mediums more accessible for the everyday inquisitor.

Workhouse Arts Foundation President and CEO Leon Scioscia shares, "We are so excited to be presenting MusicWorks to our Fairfax County, Prince Williams County, and greater DMV music patrons in a unique and iconic setting. MusicWorks sets the stage for many future large scale musical events featuring nationally known artists on and around our 55 acres campus. And what's really cool about this event is that our music patrons can visit with our 65+ resident visual artists in their distinctive campus studios and see some really beautiful art being made."

Between sets, MusicWorks attendees will have the opportunity to freely explore the Workhouse campus, including its many galleries, art installations and common spaces. Also located on site, the Lucy Burns Museum provides further insight into the 91-year history of the Lorton Prison Complex and the events in 1917 which helped change the course of the American women's suffrage movement. A three-course spread of music, art, and history, the inaugural event will shine light on the immense work of the nonprofit Workhouse Arts Center and its beneficiaries.