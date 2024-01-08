Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

The Doorway Singers - AN OLDIES CHRISTMAS - Jubilation, Fredericksburg

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Hattiebell Jones - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sandy Short - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theatre

Best Dance Production

42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jeff Krantz - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Dustin Williams - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions

Best Ensemble

42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dylan Boggs - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Carson Eubank - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Musical

42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best New Play Or Musical

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Best Performer In A Musical

Christopher Sanders - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Play

Jewell Bellamy - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery

Best Play

12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players

Best Production of an Opera

PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Virginia Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Frank Foster - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kal Bosley - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jarrett Bloom - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Moriah Leeward - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MADAGASCAR - Hurrah Players

Favorite Local Theatre

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts