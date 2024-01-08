Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Central Virginia!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
The Doorway Singers - AN OLDIES CHRISTMAS - Jubilation, Fredericksburg
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Hattiebell Jones - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sandy Short - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theatre
Best Dance Production
42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jeff Krantz - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company
Best Direction Of A Play
Dustin Williams - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions
Best Ensemble
42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dylan Boggs - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Carson Eubank - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Musical
42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best New Play Or Musical
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
Best Performer In A Musical
Christopher Sanders - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Performer In A Play
Jewell Bellamy - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery
Best Play
12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players
Best Production of an Opera
PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Virginia Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Frank Foster - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kal Bosley - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jarrett Bloom - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Moriah Leeward - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MADAGASCAR - Hurrah Players
Favorite Local Theatre
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts
