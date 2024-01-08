Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Central Virginia!

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
The Doorway Singers - AN OLDIES CHRISTMAS - Jubilation, Fredericksburg

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Hattiebell Jones - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sandy Short - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Virginia Musical Theatre

Best Dance Production
42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical
Jeff Krantz - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Renaissance Theatre Company

Best Direction Of A Play
Dustin Williams - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions

Best Ensemble
42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dylan Boggs - JEKYLL & HYDE - Wolfbane Productions

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Carson Eubank - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Musical
42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best New Play Or Musical
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Best Performer In A Musical
Christopher Sanders - 42ND STREET - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Performer In A Play
Jewell Bellamy - THE MOUNTAINTOP - The Prizery

Best Play
12 ANGRY MEN - Little town players

Best Production of an Opera
PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Virginia Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Frank Foster - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kal Bosley - CLUE: ON STAGE - Wolfbane Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jarrett Bloom - RAGTIME - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Moriah Leeward - IOLA'S LETTER - Little Theatre of Norfolk

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MADAGASCAR - Hurrah Players

Favorite Local Theatre
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts



