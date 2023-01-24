Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Amy Harbin - PIPPIN - The little theatre of Norfolk
Runners-Up: Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players, Karen Buchheim - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Brance Cornelius - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Rachel Donahoo - XANADU - Wolfbane Productions
Runners-Up: Meg Murray - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk, Katelyn Jackson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Jeni Schaefer and Bryce Turgeon - DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Amy Harbin - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk
Runners-Up: Jeff Seneca - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players, Dustin Williams - CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Dustin Williams - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions
Runners-Up: Jeff Seneca & Jessica Martinez - CLUE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Derrion Hawkins - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater, Trey Clarkson - THE TEMPEST - TCC
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players
Runners-Up: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk, XANADU - Wolfbane
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Kal Bosley - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions
Runners-Up: Alex Gacendo - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts, Mike Hilton - CLUE: ONSTAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Derrion Hawkins - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Matthew Stephens - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions
Runners-Up: Andre Magalhaes - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk, JaMel Dean - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players, David Prescott - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
Best Musical
Winner: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
Runners-Up: BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players, PIPPIN - Little Theater of Norfolk, HUNCHBACK OF NORTE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE - Wolfbane Productions
Runners-Up: MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company, THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theater of Norfolk, THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Cody Hall - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
Runners-Up: Bronson Dawson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts, ShaaNi Dent - DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company, Ken Arpino - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Hubbard Farr - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions
Runners-Up: Felicia Fields - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Generic Theater, Christopher Bernhardt - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Ed Allmann - MAYHEM ON THE AIR - Williamsburg Players
Best Play
Winner: MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions
Runners-Up: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater, DRACULA - Little Theater of Virginia Beach, ROE - Virginia Wesleyan University
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Sandy Lawrence - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
Runners-Up: Christine Yepson - MACBETH - Wolfbane, Brooke Spencer - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy of the Arts Lynchburg, Sean Thompson - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Dustin Williams - CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions
Runners-Up: Cristina Rose Shafarman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Derrion Hawkins - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater, Matt Smith - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Aleah Ward - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players
Runners-Up: Carla Turner - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players, Sabina Petra - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions, Erin Andrews - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Sabina Petra - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions
Runners-Up: Dustin Williams - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions, Dasianae Cross - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Generic Theater, John Eldman - CLUE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: LION KING - Hurrah Players
Runners-Up: STRANGER SINGS - Wolfbane Productions, COMMEDIA RAPUNZEL - Little Theatre of Norfolk, ELF THE MUSICAL - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Little Theatre of Virginia Beach
Runners-Up: Wolfbane Productions, Hurrah Players, Little Theater of Norfolk
