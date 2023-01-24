Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Amy Harbin - PIPPIN - The little theatre of Norfolk



Runners-Up: Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players, Karen Buchheim - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Brance Cornelius - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Rachel Donahoo - XANADU - Wolfbane Productions



Runners-Up: Meg Murray - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk, Katelyn Jackson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Jeni Schaefer and Bryce Turgeon - DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Amy Harbin - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk



Runners-Up: Jeff Seneca - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players, Dustin Williams - CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Dustin Williams - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions



Runners-Up: Jeff Seneca & Jessica Martinez - CLUE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Derrion Hawkins - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater, Trey Clarkson - THE TEMPEST - TCC

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players



Runners-Up: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk, XANADU - Wolfbane

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kal Bosley - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions



Runners-Up: Alex Gacendo - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts, Mike Hilton - CLUE: ONSTAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Derrion Hawkins - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Matthew Stephens - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions



Runners-Up: Andre Magalhaes - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk, JaMel Dean - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players, David Prescott - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Best Musical

Winner: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach



Runners-Up: BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players, PIPPIN - Little Theater of Norfolk, HUNCHBACK OF NORTE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE - Wolfbane Productions



Runners-Up: MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company, THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theater of Norfolk, THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Cody Hall - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach



Runners-Up: Bronson Dawson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts, ShaaNi Dent - DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company, Ken Arpino - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Hubbard Farr - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions



Runners-Up: Felicia Fields - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Generic Theater, Christopher Bernhardt - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Ed Allmann - MAYHEM ON THE AIR - Williamsburg Players

Best Play

Winner: MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions



Runners-Up: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater, DRACULA - Little Theater of Virginia Beach, ROE - Virginia Wesleyan University

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Sandy Lawrence - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach



Runners-Up: Christine Yepson - MACBETH - Wolfbane, Brooke Spencer - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy of the Arts Lynchburg, Sean Thompson - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Dustin Williams - CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions



Runners-Up: Cristina Rose Shafarman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Derrion Hawkins - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater, Matt Smith - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Aleah Ward - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players



Runners-Up: Carla Turner - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players, Sabina Petra - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions, Erin Andrews - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Sabina Petra - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions



Runners-Up: Dustin Williams - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions, Dasianae Cross - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Generic Theater, John Eldman - CLUE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: LION KING - Hurrah Players



Runners-Up: STRANGER SINGS - Wolfbane Productions, COMMEDIA RAPUNZEL - Little Theatre of Norfolk, ELF THE MUSICAL - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Little Theatre of Virginia Beach



Runners-Up: Wolfbane Productions, Hurrah Players, Little Theater of Norfolk