Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards

The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!

Jan. 24, 2023  

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Amy Harbin - PIPPIN - The little theatre of Norfolk

Runners-Up: Jennifer Kelly-Cooper - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players, Karen Buchheim - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Brance Cornelius - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Rachel Donahoo - XANADU - Wolfbane Productions

Runners-Up: Meg Murray - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk, Katelyn Jackson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Jeni Schaefer and Bryce Turgeon - DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Amy Harbin - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk

Runners-Up: Jeff Seneca - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Sharon Cook - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players, Dustin Williams - CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Dustin Williams - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions

Runners-Up: Jeff Seneca & Jessica Martinez - CLUE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Derrion Hawkins - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater, Trey Clarkson - THE TEMPEST - TCC

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players

Runners-Up: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk, XANADU - Wolfbane

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kal Bosley - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions

Runners-Up: Alex Gacendo - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts, Mike Hilton - CLUE: ONSTAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Derrion Hawkins - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Matthew Stephens - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions

Runners-Up: Andre Magalhaes - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk, JaMel Dean - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players, David Prescott - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Best Musical

Winner: SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Runners-Up: BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players, PIPPIN - Little Theater of Norfolk, HUNCHBACK OF NORTE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE - Wolfbane Productions

Runners-Up: MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS CAROL - Virginia Stage Company, THE RIBBON MILL - Little Theater of Norfolk, THE FEMALE QUIXOTE - Masterworx Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Cody Hall - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Runners-Up: Bronson Dawson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy Center of the Arts, ShaaNi Dent - DREAMGIRLS - Virginia Stage Company, Ken Arpino - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Hubbard Farr - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions

Runners-Up: Felicia Fields - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Generic Theater, Christopher Bernhardt - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Ed Allmann - MAYHEM ON THE AIR - Williamsburg Players

Best Play

Winner: MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions

Runners-Up: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater, DRACULA - Little Theater of Virginia Beach, ROE - Virginia Wesleyan University

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Sandy Lawrence - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Runners-Up: Christine Yepson - MACBETH - Wolfbane, Brooke Spencer - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Academy of the Arts Lynchburg, Sean Thompson - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Norfolk

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Dustin Williams - CAMP CRYSTAL LAKE: THE MUSICAL - Wolfbane Productions

Runners-Up: Cristina Rose Shafarman - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Derrion Hawkins - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Generic Theater, Matt Smith - CLUE: ON STAGE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Aleah Ward - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players

Runners-Up: Carla Turner - BLACK GIRL MAGIC - Hurrah Players, Sabina Petra - INTO THE WOODS - Wolfbane Productions, Erin Andrews - CABARET - Virginia Wesleyan University

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Sabina Petra - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions

Runners-Up: Dustin Williams - MACBETH - Wolfbane Productions, Dasianae Cross - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - The Generic Theater, John Eldman - CLUE - Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: LION KING - Hurrah Players

Runners-Up: STRANGER SINGS - Wolfbane Productions, COMMEDIA RAPUNZEL - Little Theatre of Norfolk, ELF THE MUSICAL - Academy Center of the Arts Lynchburg

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Little Theatre of Virginia Beach

Runners-Up: Wolfbane Productions, Hurrah Players, Little Theater of Norfolk

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Related Stories
Riley Green To Perform As Part Of ATLANTIC UNION BANK AFTER HOURS At The Servpro Pavilion, Photo
Riley Green To Perform As Part Of ATLANTIC UNION BANK AFTER HOURS At The Servpro Pavilion, July 23
Riley Green will perform as part of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $26 until February 2nd while supplies last. 
Firehouse Theatre And The New Theatre Announce Merger Photo
Firehouse Theatre And The New Theatre Announce Merger
The boards of Firehouse Theatre and The New Theatre have announced the merger of these two adventurous, dynamic organizations. With considerable mission overlap, cultural alignment, and complimentary visions and ambitions, this synergistic fusion will expand and accelerate the delivery of shared core commitments and programmatic intentions.
Indian Ranch Adds Chase Rice And The Mavericks To 2023 Summer Concert Series Photo
Indian Ranch Adds Chase Rice And The Mavericks To 2023 Summer Concert Series
Two new shows have been added to the 2023 Summer Concert Series at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA. Country singer Chase Rice is bringing his Way Down Yonder Tour to the Indian Ranch stage on Saturday, July 1, 2023 with special guests Read Southall Band & Avery Anna. In addition, the venue announced that The Mavericks will return on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show Kicks Off Its 2023 Season Photo
The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show Kicks Off Its 2023 Season
The Capital City Showcase, which produces fantastic events all over the DMV, has announced its first THREE editions of The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show in 2023!

From This Author - BWW Awards


Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards
January 24, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards
January 24, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards
January 24, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
January 24, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards
January 24, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
share