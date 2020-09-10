Whistle Stop Theatre Company and the Ashland Museum Present GRIEF, GUILT, AND PARANOIA: THE MADNESS OF POE

Social distancing guidelines will be in place.

This October, the Whistle Stop Theatre Company - in collaboration with the Ashland (VA) Museum - explores how madness sinks in through the famous works of Edgar Allan Poe. This pay what you can, pandemic appropriate, LIVE performance includes original music, dance, and choral readings of Edgar Allen Poe's Eleonora, Annabel Lee, The Raven, The Tell-Tale Heart, The Premature Burial and more.

To attend Grief, Guilt, and Paranoia: The Madness of Poe on the lawn of the Hanover Arts and Activities Center please bring...

* A mask (all attendees must wear a mask during the performance)

* A lawn chair or blanket to sit on

Please be prepared to keep an appropriate social distance from the rest of the audience.

You may bring beverages and food to enjoy during the performance.

Subject matter in Grief, Guilt, and Paranoia: The Madness of Poe may be inappropriate for children under the age of 13. Viewer discretion is advised.

