Wayne Theatre Announces Lineup of Virtual Summer Camps

Wayne Theatre has announced its lineup of virtual summer camps.

Summer Camp: Broadway Showcase Kids

Via ZOOM for grades 1-5

Event Start: Monday, June 22, 2020 at 9:00 am

Event End: June 26, 2020 at 10:15 am

Rising grades 1-5. This virtual version of our Summer Camps will be lead by the creative team of Sarah Cramer and Lesley Larsen. Students will be learning music and scenes from popular Broadway musicals and plays. Students will submit a video audition using the scene and music clip sent to them after they register. Students will then receive a box of supplies to accompany the ZOOM rehearsals. All students will submit a video of themselves singing their assigned vocal parts that will then be edited into fun music videos where each participant has a moment to shine.

REGISTRATION: $125.00

Summer Camp: TheatRical Make Up Class

Via ZOOM for ages 8-17

Event Start: Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:30 am

Event End: June 26, 2020 at 11:30 am

Let your imagination run wild as you explore the artistry that is stage makeup! Cosmetics will be your paint and the human form will be your canvas as you let your creativity take flight! Come join the adventure with instructor, Hank Fitzgerald. A one-week online session for ages 8 - 17 will be a fun, hands-on experience with stage makeup. Students will be asked to order materials from Amazon. Link will be provided. Daily activities will have a variety of themes and styles, including , Scars and Special Effects, Age and Character Makeup! Students will be taught the fundamentals of makeup, color theory, highlights, shading, study of face shapes and bone structure, and much, much more. Nourishing the imagination, knowledge of art, science and history, development of problem solving and fine motor skills are just some of the benefits our students get from learning about stage makeup and special effects. But most importantly, it's FUN

DAILY THEMES

Monday: Makeup Fundamentals, ANIMALS

Tuesday: Theatrical, Aging & Character Makeup

Wednesday: SCI-FY DAY! Thursday: Zombie Day!

Friday: Fantasy Makeup FINAL PROJECT

REGISTRATION: $125.00

Summer Camp: Imagination Stage Jr

Via ZOOM for grades 2-5

Event Start: Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 am

Event End: June 26, 2020 at 12:30 pm

Rising grades 2nd-5th. This virtual version of our Summer Camps will be lead by the creative team of Sarah Cramer and Lesley Larsen. They will be teaching the basics of acting and performance with games, exercises and improvisation, all through ZOOM meetings! The last day of camp will be a ZOOM showcase where parents and families across the globe will be invited to join!

REGISTRATION: $100.00

Summer Camp: Broadway Showcase Jr

Via ZOOM for grades 4-12

Event Start: Monday, July 13, 2020 at 12:30 pm

Event End: July 17, 2020 at 2:30 pm

ALL SPOTS FILLED

Rising grades 4th-12th. This virtual version of our Summer Camps will be lead by the creative team of Sarah Cramer and Lesley Larsen. Students will be learning music and scenes from popular Broadway musicals and plays. Students will submit a video audition using the scene and music clip sent to them after they register. Students will then receive a box of supplies to accompany the ZOOM rehearsals. All students will submit a video of themselves singing their assigned vocal parts that will then be edited into fun music videos where each participant has a moment to shine. We will host a ZOOM Watch Party so your invited guests can see what you have learned.

REGISTRATION: $250.00

Learn more at https://www.waynetheatre.org/.

