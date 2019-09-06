WAIT UNTIL DARK Opens At Barter Theatre

Barter Theatre's giving every spooky season fanatic exactly what they want in "Wait Until Dark." "Wait Until Dark" is now playing at Gilliam Stage at Barter Theatre, starring Barter favorites like Kim Morgan Dean, Rick McVey and more! This edge-of-your-seat thriller is the perfect night out for a genuine laugh and a good chill!

Director Katy Brown says, "'Wait Until Dark' has everything a great fall play needs: twists and turns, suspense, moments that will make you scream and jump out of your seat, and an incredible mystery to be solved.

On top of that, it celebrates the hidden strengths in all of us. I can't think of a better way to spend this time of year."

It might be too early for hayrides and too hot for pumpkin spice lattes just yet, but we are ready to give you the fall fix you want and deserve. Bring your friends for the first fall adventure or plan out the perfect spooky date night of the season.

"I can't wait for everyone to see Barter's actors take on this incredible story. They are at the top of their game. There's no way to get through the play without gasping."

To purchase tickets, visit bartertheatre.com or call the box office at 276-628-3991. Tickets start at just $20! If you book tickets by Saturday, September 7, you can use the promo code LAB50 for a buy, get one 50% off discount on any performance of any show in September.





