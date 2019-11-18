Virginia Stage Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Virginia Stage's most popular production continues its tradition at the Wells Theatre. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge's journey through time with the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future as he learns about redemption, kindness, and compassion. Filled with music and mirth, this timeless play is recommended for all ages and is fun for the whole family to enjoy. Buy tickets early for the best seats at the best prices.

A Christmas Carol features a new director, a new actor in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, and a new character narrating the action, Charles Dickens. Director Marianne Savell is an award-winning director and actor who has directed at such leading regional theatres as American Coast Theatre Company and Eclectic Theatre Company. Steven Minow is making his Virginia Stage Company Debut as Ebenezer Scrooge, and has worked across the country at theatres such as Arizona Repertory Theatre and Sacramento Theatre Company. John Forkner is returning to the Wells Theatre stage (Our Town, A Christmas Carol, Oliver Twist) and originating a new character, Charles Dickens.

A Christmas Carol begins on November 29 with an official opening night on November 30, and continues with performances through December 22. Tickets for each performance start as low as $25 for children under 12 and discounts are available for groups, students, and members of the military and veterans. Buy tickets early for the best seats at the best prices. For more information about group tickets and events, contact Holly Rice at groups@vastage.org.

On December 11, Virginia Stage will open their doors for Theatre for Everyone, a performance specially designed as a theater experience for individuals of all abilities, including those with sensory sensitivities. Guests are invited to come early and participate in a hands-on exploration of A Christmas Carol To learn about the show before you see it, from props and costumes to lights and sounds. This performance will be without complete blackouts and with lower volume levels for some sound effects. Other slight modifications have been made to accommodate all audiences. Discounted tickets are available for this performance.

Give the gift of theatre with a Second Act Membership! Save up to 45% on the remaining Season 41 shows: Sense and Sensibility, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and The Hobbit. Membership perks include discounted add-on tickets, including tickets to A Christmas Carol.

Interviews can be arranged with members of the cast, crew, creative team, or staff of Virginia Stage Company. All reviews are welcome, and tickets can be provided to anyone who wishes to see the production for these purposes.

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 55,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."





