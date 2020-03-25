Virginia Stage Company To Offer Theatrical Distance Programming

While schools are closed, Virginia Stage Company's Education and Community Engagement Department is offering online classes and workshops for students and the general public. Our Virginia Stage artists are here to teach, to entertain, and to connect with the community - even when we can't meet you in person. The first week of classes is already full and programming for next week is available for registration.

Included in these virtual offerings are a Free Acting Lab, a Free Monologue Lab, and a Spontaneous Storytelling Workshop, all taught by Lead Resident Artist Ryan Clemens. Clemens is a long time member of the Virginia Stage Company Education and Community Engagement Department and was recently seen on stage in A Christmas Carol and Guys and Dolls. Virginia Stage is also hosting a Free Virtual Shakespeare Workshop, taught by Patrick Mullins. In addition to his role as Director of Public Works at Virginia Stage Company, Mullins is a frequent producer and director on the Wells Stage including Romeo and Juliet, The Last Five Years, and A Christmas Carol.

Please see below for class and workshop descriptions. For further details, including the date and time of each class, materials needed, and to register, visit www.vastage.org/registration. Contact Emel Ertugrul, Education Coordinator with any questions: eertu@vastage.org.

Mark Twain LIVE: Free

with Ryan Clemens, Lead Resident Artist of Virginia Stage

Sunday, March 29 at 2:00 PM

"Meet Mark Twain" brings to life the celebrated American author and demonstrates that Twain's wit and wisdom still remain poignant and funny today. A wonderfully entertaining (and educational) experience for adults and children alike. Sunday's "Mark Twain Live" Facebook Live version will be fun and interactive as Mr. Clemens shares humor and stories (while figuring out this new online technology.)

VIRTUAL ACTING LAB: Free



with Ryan Clemens, Lead Resident Artist of Virginia Stage

Multiple Sessions

Student and General Public Sessions Available

Don't let your skills get dull while you stay in. Join VSC Lead Resident Theatre Artist Ryan Clemens as he leads an exploration of the GOTE technique (Goal-Other-Tactic-Expectation) This beginning to intermediate acting class will cover:

Where did GOTE come from?

How do I stay spontaneous in a pre-written scene?

What makes acting compelling?

What keeps me from sounding plastic?

All you need is a device that can access Google Hangouts Meet, a monologue, and sense of adventure!

Length of class: 45 minutes with 15-minute question and answer session

VIRTUAL MONOLOGUE LAB: Free

with Ryan Clemens, Lead Resident Artist of Virginia Stage

Multiple Sessions Available

Student and General Public Sessions Available

Keep your acting skills in shape and get ready for auditions. VSC Lead Resident Theatre Artist Ryan Clemens will you help you solve some challenges like:

What do I do with my hands?

What things can help me stay connected while I'm talking to no one?

How much should I move for a real-time theatre audition? What about an online submission?

Is this monologue "right" for me?

All you need is a device that can access Google Hangouts Meet, a monologue, and a sense of adventure!

Length of class: 45 minutes with 15-minute question and answer session

SPONTANEOUS STORY-TELLING

with Ryan Clemens, Lead Resident Artist of Virginia Stage

Multiple Sessions

Aged 9-12 and Aged 13-17 Student Sessions Available

Using a variety of fun, interactive, theatre games and improv exercises, we will engage in discussion and practice of various improvisational storytelling styles and formats. Lesson points include ideas about creative collaboration, performance energy and connection, imagination and inspiration, discovering strong physical and emotional character choices, trusting your ideas, and working with cues from genre and music.

Length of class: 35 minutes with 10-minute question and answer session

DIRECTING AND CONCEPT

with Patrick Mullins, Director of Public Works

Friday, April 3 at 12 PM

General Public Session Available

Unlock the process of taking a play from script to stage! Join Director of Public Works Patrick Mullins as he walks through the process from script analysis to casting to staging. Patrick will explain how Virginia Stage makes such beautiful and unique productions from concept to performance!

Length of class: 35 minutes with 10-minute question and answer session

SHAKESPEARE WORKSHOP: Free

with Patrick Mullins, Director of Public Works

Friday, April 10 at 12 PM

General Public Session Available

Do you ever look at Shakespeare and just glaze over it? Join Director of Public Works Patrick Mullins as he unlocks the Shakespeare code and explains why it was some of the most popular, irreverent, and impactful entertainment of its time. In this irreverent (but family-friendly) 45-minute session, Patrick will talk about why these plays were the WWE of their time. You'll never view Shakespeare the same again!

Length of class: 45 minutes with 15-minute question and answer session

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 58,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You