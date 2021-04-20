Virginia Stage Company To Host Online And In-person Summer Camps

Summer camps are back at Virginia Stage Company! VSC will offer both virtual and in-person options. There are four, two-week sessions available for in-person camp and two, two-week sessions available online. The in-person sessions will take place at the Wells Theatre and the online sessions will take place via Zoom. All final performances will take place socially distanced and live-streamed.

Working with professional theater artists, campers will participate in 1 or 2 week camps full of fun, theatrical experiences that will engage their imaginations. Camp activities include creative writing, character study, improvisation, movement, games and special outings. All camps create and present an original production based on camp themes to be performed on the Wells Theatre main stage!

"We are so excited to welcome folks back to the Wells both in-person and virtually for summer camp." says Patrick Mullins, Director of Public Works, "In-person camps are limited in size due to covid precautions, so sign up soon!"

Links to sign up for each session of camp are below.

In - Person Camps - $300

June 21 - July 2, 9AM-1PM

Ages 9-12

July 5 - July 16, 9AM-1PM

Ages 13-17

July 19 - July 30, 9AM-1PM

Ages 9-12

August 2 - 13, 9AM-1PM

Ages 13 -17

Virtual Camps - $175

July 5 - 9, 9AM-1PM

Ages 9-12

July 19 - 22, 9AM-1PM

Ages 13-17

Virginia Stage Company is southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, normally serving an audience of over 58,000 annually both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Since the shutdown in March, 2020, the Stage Company has pivoted to online content and has shared over 7,000 hours of free virtual content that has served more than 13,000 participants across the country. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."

Register here.