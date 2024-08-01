Virginia Stage Company Season 46 Begins With ARSENIC & OLD LACE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Virginia Stage Company has announced its upcoming production of Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring. This farcical black comedy will kick off VSC's 46th year of serving its Hampton Roads community.

Every family has secrets, and the eccentric Brewster family is no exception. When theater critic Mortimer Brewster comes home to announce his engagement, he discovers his two spinster aunts' macabre secret: their penchant for poisoning lonely old men as an act of mercy! Further complications arise as he deals with a brother who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt and another murderous brother returning home after plastic surgery to hide from the police. Between grappling with family loyalty or obeying the law, it will be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his own wedding. This madcap comedy is sure to keep audiences laughing and on the edge of their seats!

Virginia Stage Company will welcome back Nicolas Minas as the director of this production. Minas' work was previously seen on the Wells stage in Guys and Dolls. “Working on this play is a delight,” says Minas. “The writing is taut and witty. It's the kind of play that gets labeled a ‘chestnut,' – a classic American family comedy from a bygone era. But this chestnut is my favorite because it dares to be dark. It dares to make fun of death, criticize the theater, satirize the facade of the charitable elite, poke fun at the authorities not seeing what's right in front of them, and make us fear the only thing more dangerous than poison: family.”

This production will feature a wonderful mix of actors, some who have appeared at Virginia Stage Company many times and some making their VSC debut.

As a fun addition to the play experience, on September 13th VSC will host the “Pick Your Poison” wine tasting in partnership with Vino Culture before the show. We will offer a specially curated selection of wines to complement your experience of this delectable play. Come early for the performance or just come for the wine. Tasting will begin at 6pm.

Virginia Stage Company strives to make theatre accessible to all. To that end, a variety of accessibility services are offered. Audio Description, Open Captioning, and American Sign Language Interpretation will be offered at performances on September 14th. Theatre for Everyone will be held on September 22nd. Theatre for Everyone is a performance that is specially tailored to individuals with sensory needs. VSC thanks Access Virginia and The Language Group for their support of accessibility services. For more information, visit: www.vastage.org/arsenic-and-old-lace.

Arsenic and Old Lace will run September 4-22, 2024, at the Wells Theatre in downtown Norfolk. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.vastage.org or by calling the box office at (757) 627-1234.

The best way to experience all that Virginia Stage Company has to offer is to subscribe. Subscriptions for all of Season 46 are available now both on the website and by contacting the box office. A variety of packages are available.

SINGLE TICKETS

Tickets to each performance are now on sale and start as low as $25. Preview performances are the first weeknight performances and opening night is the first Saturday performance. Ticket prices depend on performance time and section of the theatre. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Box Office at (757) 627-1234.

SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS

Subscription packages are still available and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at (757) 627-1234 Monday through Friday from 10am - 3pm or visiting https://www.vastage.org/season46.

New subscriptions run from $110 - $390 and are subject to change based on seating location and performance dates. Note that A Merry Christmas Carol is an add-on performance and as such is not included in the subscription price. Tickets to an add-on performance are $50.00 per ticket per show, with children tickets (ages 17 and under) available to A Merry Christmas Carol at $25.00 per ticket.

