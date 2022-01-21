Virginia Stage Company Postpones CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF

Due to the ongoing challenges and concerns of the pandemic, Virginia Stage Company has decided to postpone Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, originally scheduled to run March 2 - 20, 2022. The production will move to the fall of 2022 as part of Season 44. Official dates will be released in the next few weeks.

Producing Artistic Director, Tom Quaintance says, "We've made the difficult decision to postpone Cat on a Hot Tin Roof due to the extraordinary pressure COVID has put on, both in the rehearsal room and on the support staff that creates locally designed and produced theatre."

Quaintance continued, "I'm thrilled that director Khanisha Foster has agreed to return this fall to direct Cat. Her message to the cast and crew is one I repeat to the staff and our patrons: 'We got this!'"

Upcoming productions of Larissa Fasthorse's The Thanksgiving Play, running from January 19 - February 6th, Dreamgirls in April, and Every Brilliant Thing in May are all scheduled to continue as planned.

The Box Office will contact ticket holders for Cat On A Hot Tin Roof by email and phone to help manage these changes and ticket options.

Virginia Stage Company is Southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 58,000 annually, both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."