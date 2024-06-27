Virginia Stage Company Hosts Summer Movie Nights At The Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Virginia Stage Company has announced Summer Movie Nights at the Theatre. Before the start of Season 46, Virginia Stage Company will screen four movies over a couple weeks in August. The schedule is as follows: Wednesday, August 7th, Saturday, August 10th, Wednesday, August 14th and Saturday, August 17th at the Wells Theatre. Wednesday evening screenings begin at 7:30pm with doors opening at 7pm and Saturday screenings will begin at 2:30pm with doors opening at 2pm.

Kicking off the series is the 1985 beloved dark comedy Clue. Six blackmail victims find themselves summoned to a secluded mansion by a mysterious host. Each harbors a dark secret, a target for a sinister plot. Upon arrival, they're each assigned a chilling alias, a taste of the deadly game to come... But the night takes a horrifying turn when the blackmailer is found murdered. Can the remaining guests uncover the killer before they all become victims themselves? Enjoy popcorn, a specialty cocktail, and a uniquely live ‘whodunnit' mystery experience to elicit an air of intrigue alongside your movie-viewing experience! Come dressed in your best ‘plum, scarlet, or peacock' colors and get photographed for your own ‘Clue' Playing Card!

Next screening will be on Saturday, August 10th as Disney's Encanto Sing-Along. Hidden in Colombia's mountains lies a charmed place called the Encanto, home to the extraordinary Madrigal family. Every child is blessed with a unique magical gift – except Mirabel. But when the Encanto's magic flickers, Mirabel might just be the family's last hope. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character and sing along to its' mega-hits including “The Family Madrigal,” “What Else Can I Do?” “We Don't Talk About Bruno” and more! Enjoy treats, drinks, music, and a beautiful photoshoot with members of the Family Madrigal.

The following Wednesday, August 14th, wear pink as we will be screening Tina Fey's 2004 Mean Girls. A cautionary tale about being ‘mean for meanness sake' and a love letter to teens with the courage to love themselves…join the most fabulous group of movie & theatre viewers as we walk down memory lane. Enjoy one of the cutest cocktails you have ever seen, and come with your best pink regalia! Teenage Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) was educated in Africa by her scientist parents. When her family moves to the suburbs of Illinois, Cady finally gets to experience public school and gets a quick primer on the cruel, tacit laws of popularity that divide her fellow students into tightly-knit cliques. She unwittingly finds herself in the good graces of an elite group of cool students dubbed "the Plastics," but Cady soon realizes how her shallow group of new friends earned this nickname.

The movie series ends on Saturday, August 17th with the 1992 comedy Death Becomes Her. Scorned and heartbroken, a novelist (Goldie Hawn) seeks revenge after losing her man (Bruce Willis) to a rival (Meryl Streep). Years later, she returns with a shocking secret that could grant eternal youth…but at a deadly cost. Enjoy a matinee screening to usher in your weekend festivities among your favorite comedy, camp, and spooky fantasy movie lovers! Drinks, popcorn, snacks, and a special cocktail sure to keep you ‘young and beautiful forever' (some restrictions may apply). Make the Wells your pre-weekend destination with this funny film!

Comments