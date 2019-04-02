Virginia Stage Company Honors Founding Board Members with a STARRY, STARRY NIGHT GALA

Virginia Stage Company holds a distinct place among regional theatres. The vast majority of the leading theatres around the United States were founded by artists who decided to create an institution to showcase their individual artistic vision. Virginia Stage, however, was created by a group of volunteers who decided that Norfolk needed and deserved a major theatre in the heart of downtown, and who worked tirelessly to acquire and renovate the Historic Wells Theatre.

In commemoration of their 40th Anniversary Season, Virginia Stage will honor these founding board members at their annual gala on Saturday, May 4, 2019, starting at 6pm. Located at the historic Wells Theatre, the Starry, Starry Night Gala features live entertainment and host Blaine Stewart of WTKR.

The evening begins with a cocktail hour and silent auction. Guests will enjoy a delicious seated dinner catered by Omar's Carriage House under the limelight on the Wells stage. The evening ends with a live auction on stage featuring unique packages. Dress code for this sparkling evening is "casual dazzle."

The annual gala is an opportunity for supporters of Virginia Stage Company to celebrate the company's 40-season legacy of impacting the region through live theatre, as well as honoring the board members who built the foundation for the company's success. All proceeds support VSC programs, including their new Public Works Virginia community engagement initiative, education camps and workshops, and Season 41's mainstage productions - the stories that connect our Hampton Roads community.

"Our founding board members really are the stars not just of Virginia Stage Company, but of Norfolk and our whole region. It's so easy to forget what downtown Norfolk was like in 1978 when this group looked at a run-down old theatre that was being used as both an x-rated movie house and a brothel. It's absolutely mind-boggling what this group undertook, and really, you can connect the dots from the creation of the Stage Company to the compete revitalization of the downtown Norfolk we know today. They started the Arts District before anyone was even using the phrase Arts District."

- Gala Committee Chair, Jackie King

Tickets are very limited and are $150 per person. These must be purchased in advance by April 12, 2019 at vastage.org/starrynight. General admission seating and reserved table seating is available. For inquiries, please contact 757.627.6988 ext. 313 or sjackman@vastage.org. Tickets will not be available the day of the event.

Virginia Stage Company is Southeastern Virginia's leading theatre destination, serving an audience of over 60,000 annually, both at the Wells Theatre and throughout the community. Virginia Stage Company's mission is to "enrich, educate, and entertain the region by creating and producing theatrical art of the highest quality."





