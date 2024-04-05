Virginia Repertory Theatre Announces WAITRESS, FAT HAM, And More for 2024-2025 SEASON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Virginia Rep announces the 2024-2025 Season: an exciting line-up of musicals, plays, and special presentations at all three locations, including the Signature Season at the November Theatre downtown, the Barksdale Season at Hanover Tavern, and the Family Season in the Jessie Bogese Theatre at the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education. Partner productions in the Theatre Gym and additional community partnerships will be announced at a later time.

The 2024-25 season begins in August with a spine-tingling production of Stephen King's twisted tale of fan fervor gone wrong, Misery; and from there the excitement builds! Virginia Rep audiences can enjoy the sweet treats of the Broadway smash musical Waitress, with its romantic score by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles; and the season includes a unique collaboration with Norfolk's Virginia Stage Company, with a coproduction of the Tony-nominated phenomenon Fat Ham. There's entertainment for every age and taste with Dial M for Murder, and the Sherlock Holmes mystery Moriarty at Hanover Tavern, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory over the holidays at the November Theatre, and three delightful shows based on beloved books at the Virginia Rep Center’s Jessie Bogese Theatre: Grace for President, Love that Dog, and Mo Willem’s Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus.

“Our 2024-2025 Signature and Barksdale programming will offer VA Rep audiences a season of gripping dramas, Hitchcockian mysteries, heartwarming musicals, and sharp-witted comedies,” said Artistic Director of Programming Rick Hammerly. “We’re especially excited to partner with Virginia Stage Company to bring the Pulitzer Prize-winning Fat Ham to the Richmond community. And the opportunity to conclude our season with Sara Bareilles’ sweetly uplifting musical, Waitress, is…well…icing on the cake.”

The recent renovations to the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education will heighten the experience for everyone attending the 2024-2025 Family Season. Upgrades and enhancements throughout the building from the bright, expansive main lobby to the spacious downstairs ballroom provide perfect spaces for pre-show mingling with the family (and a cookie from Whisk) or a post-show workshop with your school group.

“Live theater is a place of enchantment, learning, and empowerment for kids--a safe space to learn about themselves and the world they live in. This Family Season is all about kids (and birds) achieving their goals in both real life, and in some pretty fantastical settings,” shared Todd D. Norris, Artistic Director of Education.. “We can’t wait to welcome families and schools to join us in the Jessie Bogese Theatre at the Virginia Rep Center.”

Season Subscriptions packages are on sale now! Season subscribers get priority access to our 2024-2025 season. They get to select the best seats in the house, at the best prices, before tickets are made available to the general public. Full-season subscribers save 25% off of single ticket prices and also enjoy many other perks including FREE exchanges, no service charges, and discounts on single tickets! For patrons who prefer more flexibility, our Flex Subscriptions allow patrons to mix and match three or more shows from ANY of our seasons and still save 20% off of single ticket prices. Patrons who would like to purchase Full-Season or Flex Subscriptions can call our Box Office.

Box Office phone: 804-282-2620. Single tickets will go on sale later this summer.

SIGNATURE SEASON at the November Theatre

Misery

August 31 - September 29, 2024

By William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King

Rescued from a car crash that leaves him unable to walk, famed novelist Paul Sheldon wakes in the secluded home of Annie Wilkes, his self-proclaimed “number one fan.” But Annie’s devoted care quickly turns to unhinged rage when she discovers that his latest novel includes the death of Misery, her favorite character. Paul quickly realizes that he is in a fight for his life should he have any hopes of escape. Whether a newcomer to Stephen King’s chilling tale or a devoted fan, this tense cat-and-mouse stage adaptation will grip you until the very end.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

November 29 – January 5, 2025

Based on the book by Roald Dahl

Music: Marc Shaiman, Lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Book: David Greig

When Charlie Bucket finds one of the five golden tickets to the Wonka Chocolate Factory, he and the other winners cannot wait to explore this world of sweets, treats, and pure imagination. But once inside, they embark on an extraordinary journey through Willy Wonka’s marvelously madcap mind and soon discover that nobody leaves this factory the same way that they arrived. This whimsical musical is fun for the entire family.

Fat Ham

March 1 – March 23, 2025

By James ljames

Coproduced with Virginia Stage Company

Hamlet, but with more barbecue and less barbary. Fat Ham reimagines Shakespeare’s story of murder and revenge into what The New York Times calls “a hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy.” Juicy, a Black queer Southern kid, already has a lot on his plate when his father’s ghost appears, demanding vengeance. As generations clash during the family’s backyard barbecue, Juicy must confront the legacy of violence in which he has been raised and decide the man he wants to be in James Ijames’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play fresh from its Tony-nominated Broadway run.

Waitress

June 21 - August 3, 2025

Book by Jessie Nelson

Music and Lyrics: Sara Bareilles

Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, finds herself stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a nearby baking contest offers her the chance of escape, and with support from her fellow waitresses, loyal customers, and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take her long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress featuring the music of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose, and the quality of a well-baked pie.

BARKSDALE SEASON at Hanover Tavern

Moriarty

December 13, 2024 - January 19, 2025

By Ken Ludwig

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are back on the case! An investigation into the Bohemian king’s stolen letters cascades into an international mystery filled with spies, blackmail, and intrigue. With world peace at stake, Holmes and Watson join forces with American actress Irene Adler to take down cunning criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty and his network of devious henchmen. Five actors play over 40 roles in this brand new adventure that has danger — and laughter — around every corner.

Dial M for Murder

March 29 - April 27, 2025

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

Hitchcock’s famous murder mystery is re-envisioned in Hatcher’s new version. Tony, a retired tennis player, is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now it seems to him that the affair is over, but in his jealousy Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will ensnare them both in danger, recrimination and murder.

FAMILY SEASON:

Jessie Bogese Theatre inside Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education

Grace for President

October 12 - November 3, 2024

Based on the book by Kelly S. DiPucchio

Book, music and lyrics by Joan Cushing

When Grace Campbell's teacher reveals that the United States has never had a female president, she decides to be the first. This timely story gives a fun introduction to the American electoral system, and teaches the value of hard work, courage, and independent thought.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

See Signature Season at the November Theatre

November 29 – January 5, 2025

Love That Dog

February 8 – March 25

Based on the book Love That Dog by Sharon Creech

Adapted by Andrew Frank and Jason Howard

Based on the best-selling kids' book by Newbery Medal-winning author Sharon Creech, this compelling one-person show tells the story of a boy and his dog as he discovers the power of his own voice. Weaving poetry by Robert Frost, William Carlos Williams and Walter Dean Myers, it's an utterly delightful and surprisingly moving experience for audiences of all ages.

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus

April 19 - May 11, 2025

Theatre for Young Audiences Version

Script by Mo Willems based on his book

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times bestselling, Caldecott Honor award-winning "Pigeon" picture books, and featuring music by Deborah Wicks La Puma (Elephant & Piggie's We Are in a Play!), this show is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party! It's not easy being the Pigeon-you never get to do ANYTHING! But when the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers (gasp!) late, maybe that wily bird CAN do something. Featuring an innovative mix of songs, and feathers, this musical is sure to get everyone's wings flapping.

SPECIAL EVENT:

Gospel Nativity

Dec 12-22, 2024

Jessie Bogese Theatre in Virginia Rep Center

The story of the birth of Jesus comes to life using dance and gospel music to enhance this celebration that is fun and exciting for families across all faith, cultural and social lines. In partnership with Virginia Union University.

About Virginia Repertory Theatre

Virginia Repertory Theatre is a regional professional theater headquartered in downtown Richmond, and is one of the largest performing arts organizations in Central Virginia. Virginia Rep will stage three primary seasons in 2024-2025: the Signature Season at the Sara Belle and Neil November Theatre, the Barksdale Season at the Hanover Tavern and the Family Season at Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education, 4204 Hermitage Road in Richmond’s Bellevue neighborhood. Virginia Rep also tours children's shows, both virtual and live, and provides educational programming to schools throughout Virginia and to major performing arts centers throughout 32 states.