Virginia Rep Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Virginia Repertory Theatre announces the opening of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the November Theatre/Arenstein Stage, 114 West Broad Street. The show will run through Sunday, October 20, 2019. Previews will be on Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26, 2019.

This Tony Award-winner for Best Musical is a murderous, bawdy and outrageous romp, filled with unforgettable music and non-stop laughter. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he sets off down a macabre path to claim his future. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives to become the ninth Earl of Highhurst without being caught?

Virginia Rep is thrilled to welcome Richmond favorites Scott Wichmann and Alexander Sapp back to the November Theatre to portray The D'Ysquith Family and Monty Navarro, respectively. Wichmann has appeared in over twenty-two Virginia Rep productions; most recent credits include The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays, Shakespeare in Love and the World Premiere of River Ditty. Sapp starred alongside Wichmann in River Ditty, and also appeared in recent productions of 1776, Croaker, and Summer and Smoke.

Making her Virginia Rep debut, Adrienne Eller will be joining the company as Phoebe. Eller portrayed Phoebe in the National Tour of Gentleman's Guide, and recently played Maria in The Sound of Music at Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre. Grey Garrett returns to the Virginia Rep stage as Sibella, after most recently appearing in Rabbit Hole (co-produced with Cadence Theatre Company) and Junie B. Jones. Rounding out the principal cast, Debra Wagoner will portray Marietta Shingle. Wagoner recently appeared on the November Stage in Atlantis and Mary Poppins.

Virginia Rep Associate Artistic Director Kikau Alvaro will direct and choreograph the production, after most recently directing/choreographing Virginia Rep's summer smash hit, The Wiz. Alvaro also recently choreographed Atlantis and directed Huck and Tom and the Mighty Mississippi at The Children's Theatre at Willow Lawn. Originally from San Jose, California, Alvaro joined Virginia Rep as Associate Artistic Director in September of 2017. He also serves as the Head of Musical Theatre at Virginia Commonwealth University.

As Music Director, Sandy Dacus returns to Virginia Rep after recently musical directing this summer's Children's Theatre production of Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical. Other recent Virginia Rep credits include Shakespeare in Love and 1776. Virginia Rep Master Electrician BJ Wilkinson (Forever Plaid; Atlantis) will Lighting Design; Virginia Rep Audio Visual Supervisor Derek Dumais (Atlantis; The Wiz) will co-Sound Design with Joey Luck, making his Virginia Rep debut. Virginia Rep Costume Director Sue Griffin (Broadway Bound; The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays) will Costume Design, and Chris Raintree (Mr. Popper's Penguins) returns to Virginia Rep to serve as Scenic Designer.

The full creative team and cast list is below.

The Direction & Design team includes Direction/Choreography by Kikau Alvaro, Musical Direction by Sandy Dacus, Music Supervision by Anthony Smith, Associate Direction/Fight Choreography by Joe Myers, Scenic Design by Chris Raintree, Costume Design by Sue Griffin, Lighting Design by BJ Wilkinson, Co-Sound Design by Derek Dumais and Joey Luck, Dialect Coaching by Karen Kopryanski, Assistant Costume Design by Ruth Hedberg, Production Stage Management by Kerri J. Lynch* and Assistant Stage Management by Luke Robinson*.

The Cast includes Scott Wichmann* as The D'Ysquith Family, Alexander Sapp* as Monty Navarro, Adrienne Eller* as Phoebe D'Ysquith, Grey Garrett as Sibella Howard, Debra Wagoner as Marietta Shingle, Georgia Rogers Farmer as Tour Guide/Ensemble, Lauren Leinhaas-Cook as Lady Eugenia/Ensemble, Maxwell Porterfield as Miss Barley/Ensemble, Daniel Pippert as Tom Copley/Ensemble, Theodore Sapp as Detective Pinkney/Ensemble, Derrick Jaques as The Magistrate/Ensemble and Kristen Barney and Ariel Richter as the Swings.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the U.S.A.

Box Office: 804-282-2620

www.virginiarep.org

Full Price Tickets: $36 - $63

Discounted Group Rates and Rush tickets available.

U-Tix for college and high school students $15 are available by phone or in person on the day of show only. Valid Student ID required.





