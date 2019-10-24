Virginia Rep At Hanover Tavern Presents ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE

Virginia Repertory Theatre announces the company of the first production of the 2019/2020 Hanover Season, Always... Patsy Cline, opening Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Hanover Tavern. Enjoy the down home country humor, and some of the finest songs ever written: Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams, Just a Closer Walk with Thee, How Great Thou Art, and more. More than a tribute to the legendary country singer, this heartfelt musical is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with Louise Seger, a fan from Houston. Louise befriended Patsy in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961, and continued a correspondence with Cline until her death.

Director Joe Pabst returns to the Tavern, having directed the previous production of Always... Patsy Cline in 2012. Other Hanover directing credits include The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular and The Odd Couple. Pabst was recently seen on the Tavern stage in The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays and at the November Theatre in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Music Director Jeff Lindquist returns to Virginia Rep, after recently providing musical direction for Pinocchio at The Children's Theatre at Willow Lawn.

For this Patsy Cline tribute, Pabst has reassembled the same cast of two from the 2012 staging. Debra Wagoner returns to the stage, after most recently appearing in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Atlantis at the November Theatre.Terri Moore also re-joins the cast as Louise, last seen on a Virginia Rep stage in Hay Fever and To Kill A Mockingbird.

Set Design is by Terrie Powers (Forever Plaid, Broadway Bound), Costume Design is by Marcia Miller Hailey (Forever Plaid, Pinocchio), Lighting Design is by Skyler Broughman (Huck and Tom and the Mighty Mississippi, Songs from the Soul), and Sound Design is by Derek Dumais (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Forever Plaid).

For Ticket Information, please call the Box Office at 804-282-2620 or visit our website, www.virginiarep.org. Full Price Tickets cost $44 with Discounted Group Rates available.

The Performance Schedule includes evening performances at 8:00 p.m. on select Wednesdays and every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. on select Wednesdays and Saturdays and every Sunday.

The Direction & Design team includes Direction by Joe Pabst, Musical Direction by Jeff Lindquist, Set Design by Terrie Powers, Costume Design by Marcia Miller Hailey, Lighting Design by Skyler Broughman, Sound Design by Derek Dumais, Stage Management by Ellie McDade-Nelson and Hanover Technical Direction by Tommy Hawfield. The Cast includes Debra Wagoner as Patsy Cline and Terri Moore as Louise Seger.

Virginia Repertory Theatre is a nonprofit, regional professional theatre in Richmond, Virginia. With a budget of $5.5 million, four unique venues, an educational touring arm, and an annual audience over 530,000, Virginia Rep is one of the largest performing arts organizations in Central Virginia. Virginia Rep stages four seasons annually: the Signature Season at the Sara Belle and Neil November Theatre, Theatre Gym Season in partnership with Cadence Theatre Company, Virginia Rep's Children's Season at Willow Lawn, and the Hanover Tavern Season.

Virginia Rep is grateful for support from our Sponsors. Season Sponsors include The Supply Room Companies, The Shubert Foundation, The Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Media Sponsors include Richmond Times-Dispatch, K95, VPM, and NBC12.





