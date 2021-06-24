Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Virginia Children's Theatre To Mount OZ: A Staged Concert In Elmwood Park

The production will feature songs from popular Broadway musicals including The Wizard of Oz, Wicked and The Wiz.

Jun. 24, 2021  

To close out the 2020-2021 Season, Virginia Children's Theatre will mount OZ: A STAGED CONCERT. The production will be directed by VCT's Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden and will be performed outdoors in Elmwood Park (706 S Jefferson St.) July 30, 31 and August 1.

Audience members are invited to join VCT for the perfect musical ending to their summer plans. OZ: A STAGED CONCERT will be a fully staged and choreographed concert with a live orchestra. The production will feature songs from popular Broadway musicals including The Wizard of Oz, Wicked and The Wiz.

"We are thrilled to bring a big end-of-summer musical splash to downtown Roanoke on the beautiful Elmwood Park mainstage this August," says Roden. "OZ will be a musical spectacular celebrating the magical land of OZ through song & dance from The Wizard of Oz, Wicked and The Wiz! Featuring 5 professional actors, live musicians and over 30 area youth actors, this will be a summer musical celebration audiences will not want to miss!"

For more information, patrons may contact VCT at 540.400.7795. Tickets are available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.


