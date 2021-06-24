Virginia Children's Theatre To Mount OZ: A Staged Concert In Elmwood Park

To close out the 2020-2021 Season, Virginia Children's Theatre will mount OZ: A STAGED CONCERT. The production will be directed by VCT's Producing Artistic Director Brett Roden and will be performed outdoors in Elmwood Park (706 S Jefferson St.) July 30, 31 and August 1.

Audience members are invited to join VCT for the perfect musical ending to their summer plans. OZ: A STAGED CONCERT will be a fully staged and choreographed concert with a live orchestra. The production will feature songs from popular Broadway musicals including The Wizard of Oz, Wicked and The Wiz.

"We are thrilled to bring a big end-of-summer musical splash to downtown Roanoke on the beautiful Elmwood Park mainstage this August," says Roden. "OZ will be a musical spectacular celebrating the magical land of OZ through song & dance from The Wizard of Oz, Wicked and The Wiz! Featuring 5 professional actors, live musicians and over 30 area youth actors, this will be a summer musical celebration audiences will not want to miss!"

For more information, patrons may contact VCT at 540.400.7795. Tickets are available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.